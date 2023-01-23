BBC documentary: Modi behind violence against Muslims in 2002 Gujarat riots

INDIA In 2002, when Narendra Modi, India’s current prime minister, was chief minister of Gujarat state, deadly riots broke out as Hindus attacked Muslims in the state and left over a thousand dead .

Violence followedtrain fire on February 27, 2002, resulting in the deaths of more than 50 Hindu pilgrims. Later investigations showed that the fire was caused by an accident, but at the time rumors persisted that it was the Muslims who set the train on fire. The incident sparked widespread communal rioting in Gujarat which lasted for up to a year.

Alarmed by what happened, the British government, on its own, set up a team to find out. The report was kept ‘limited’ until recently when the BBC produced a documentary exposing details of the UK team’s findings in the 2000s.

The documentary titled India: the Modi question which is only viewable in the UK, focuses on Modi’s role as Chief Minister of State in the staged massacre against the Muslim minority in 2002. The first episode of the two-part series has aired on Tuesday (January 17), and the second part is due to air a week later (January 24).

It has been alleged that Modi at the time condoned the violence and state police, along with state officials, also allegedly directed the rioters, giving them information on Muslim-owned properties to let the rioters act.

In aBBC interview, recalls the former Minister of Foreign Affairs Jack Straw (2001-2006), I was very worried about this. I took a lot of personal interest because India is an important country that we (the UK) have relations with. And so, we had to handle this very carefully… What we did was establish an investigation and send a team to Gujarat and find out for themselves what happened. And they produced a very comprehensive report.

The report mentioned that the extent of the violence was far greater than reported and that there was widespread and systematic rape of Muslim women as the violence was politically motivated. He further stated that the riots were aimed at purging Muslims from Hindu areas… This undoubtedly came from Modi, according to the BBC documentary.

The documentary contains a series of images from the text of the report, and in a statement, the investigative report says Narendra Modi is directly responsible. He called the chain of events a systematic campaign of violence that bears all the hallmarks of ethnic cleansing.

In the documentary, a former British diplomat said: At least 2,000 people were murdered in the violence, the vast majority of whom were Muslims. We described it as a pogrom, a deliberate and politically motivated effort aimed at the Muslim community.

The report also said the violence was organized by an extremist Hindu nationalist group, the VHP. He added that the VHP and its allies could not have done so much damage had it not been for the climate of impunity created by the state government.

These were very serious claims that Chief Minister Modi played a fairly active role in pulling out the police and tacitly encouraging Hindu extremists, former British Foreign Secretary Straw told the BBC.

These allegations against Modi were shocking and set a particularly egregious example of political involvement in preventing police from doing their job to protect communities, Straw added. He further confessed that he was left with quite limited options as a minister. We were never going to sever diplomatic relations with India, but that’s obviously a stain on her reputation.

Following the 2002 Gujarat riots, the British government imposed a diplomatic boycott on Modi over his alleged failure to end the bloodshed. It ended in October 2012.

At the same time, according to the BBC, an investigation was also set up by the European Union, which also carried out an investigation. She reportedly found that ministers had taken an active part in the violence and senior police officers were instructed not to intervene in the riots.

In the documentary, the BBC also gave Modi a chance to tell his side of the story. In response to questions from the BBC about the violence, Modi replied, I think you need to correct your information first. The state is very peaceful.

On further questioning about his alleged mishandling of the management of law and order in the state, he said, “This is absolutely misinformation and I disagree with your analysis. You Brits shouldn’t preach human rights to us.

However, when asked if there was anything in the whole episode that Modi would like to have done differently, Modi said: One area where I could have done things differently is how we handle (the) media .

The British inquiry report quoted in the documentary concluded that as long as Modi remains in power, reconciliation will be impossible. But India’s Supreme Court in June last year said there was no bigger conspiracy behind the Gujarat riots.

The High Court has dismissed the wife of murdered ex-MP Ehsan Jafris, Zakia Jafris, over the bon mot given to Modi by the Special Investigation Team (SIT). The Supreme Court also said that the highest level criminal association (accusation) collapsed like a house of cards.

UK PM disagrees with points raised by UK PM about BBC documentary

A British Member of Parliament, Imran Hussain, asked the British Prime Minister about the BBC documentary:

He [Modi] was, in the FCO’s own words, directly responsible for the violence. With hundreds of people brutally killed and families across India and the world, including here in the UK, still without justice, does the Prime Minister agree with his diplomat at the Department of Foreign Affairs foreign affairs that Modi was directly responsible and what else is the foreign ministry doing are you aware of his involvement in this serious act of ethnic cleansing?

Rishi Sunak replied:

Mr President, the UK Government’s position on this is clear and long standing and has not changed. Of course, we don’t condone persecution where it appears nowhere, but I’m not sure I agree at all with the characterization that the honorable gentleman has put forward,”

Indian government censors BBC documentary

Nevertheless, Modi’s government orderYouTube and Twitter on Saturday (January 21) to remove videos and tweets related to the BBC documentary.

India’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has issued instructions to block several YouTube videos and more than 50 tweets related to videos from the first episode of the BBC documentary, an adviser to the ministry has announced.

The Ministry has issued the Instructions under the IT Rules (2021) which gives the Ministry the power to remove posts which it deems to undermine the sovereignty and integrity of India, and which could have a negative impact on India’s friendly relations with foreign countries as well as on public order within India. the country.

YouTube and Twitter both complied with the instructions.

Arindam Bagchi, the Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman, said the BBC documentary is a propaganda piece designed to push a particular discredited narrative. Bias, lack of objectivity and, frankly, a lingering colonial mindset are plainly visible.

On the contrary, this film or documentary is a reflection on the agency and the individuals who again peddle this narrative. This makes us wonder about the purpose of this exercise and the agenda behind it and frankly, we do not wish to honor such efforts.

The BBC defended itself, saying: The documentary has been rigorously researched to the highest editorial standards. A wide range of voices, witnesses and experts were approached, and we presented a range of opinions, including responses from people in the BJP [Indias ruling party]. We have offered the Indian government the right to answer questions raised in the series which it has refused to answer.

This is not the first time that a documentary on Modi has been debated. Disney-owned Hotstar, India’s largest video-on-demand streaming service with more than 300 million users, blocked an episode of HBO last week tonight featuring John Oliver criticizing Modi. An uncensored version of this episode was released on YouTube in India.