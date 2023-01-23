Police forces should be tech-savvy and sensitive, says PM Modi





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked senior police officers to sensitize police forces and train them on emerging technologies. The prime minister’s focus came during his interactions with Chief Police Officers and Inspectors General of Police from the state and union territories at the three-day conference hosted by the Intelligence Bureau here. The prime minister stressed the importance of the national data governance framework to facilitate the exchange of data between agencies, the government said in a statement. The prime minister also called for enhanced cooperation between state police and central agencies. Addressing the 57th All India Conference of Directors General and Inspectors General of Police, Modi recommended repealing outdated criminal laws and solicited suggestions on prison reforms and setting standards for police organizations in all states. He stressed that while agencies should take greater advantage of technological solutions such as biometrics, there is also a need to further strengthen traditional policing mechanisms such as foot patrols. The Prime Minister also discussed strengthening the border as well as coastal security by arranging frequent visits from officials. The Prime Minister called for replicating the model of DGP-IGP conferences at state and district levels to discuss emerging challenges and evolving best practices within their teams. The conference covered various aspects of policing and national security, including counterterrorism, counterinsurgency and cybersecurity. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval attended the three-day meeting, which began on January 20. Approximately 600 officers from various levels of States and Union Territories attended the conference in hybrid mode. “Since 2014, Mr. Modi has taken a keen interest in the DGP conference. Unlike the token presence of prime ministers before, he attends all major conference sessions,” a statement from the prime minister’s office previously said. He also said that the Prime Minister not only listens patiently to all input, but also encourages free and informal discussions so that new ideas can arise. This creates a conducive atmosphere for the country’s top police officials to directly brief the prime minister on key policing and homeland security issues, and give open and candid recommendations, the statement said. Guided by the prime minister’s vision, the conference launched discussions on futuristic policing and security themes, an official said. Topics such as security issues along the land borders with Nepal and Myanmar, strategies for identifying foreigners overstaying in India and targeting Maoist strongholds were discussed during the three-day meeting. The conference ended after the Prime Minister distributed Police Exemplary Service Medals to police officers. …

