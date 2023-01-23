Turkish elections will take place on May 14





Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, the Arab League and Egypt condemn the burning of the Muslim holy book in Stockholm

CAIRO: Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, the oldest and most important seat of knowledge in Sunni Islam, has strongly condemned the burning of the Holy Quran by Swedish extremists. He said on Sunday that the Quran will remain in its glory as a guide for all mankind, guiding it to the values ​​of goodness, truth and beauty. The repeated incident indicates the Swedish authorities’ complicity with far-right figures in an attempt to repeatedly and deliberately offend religious saints and provoke Muslims around the world, he said. Right-wing politician Rasmus Paludan burned the holy book outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm during a demonstration on Saturday, sparking protests. Criminal acts of savagery will not harm the sanctity of the Holy Quran in the heart of a civilized person, Al-Azhar said. He added that the grudges of misguided criminals and the actions of promoters of fanaticism and sick souls, which have dark histories in the history of fanaticism, hatred and religious wars, will not affect the sanctity of the Holy Quran. Al-Azhar called on the international community to oppose attempts to tamper with religious sanctities, calling for the condemnation of those responsible for the fire and an immediate investigation into the incident. Allowing the fire hampers efforts to promote peace, interfaith dialogue and communication between East and West, as well as between the Islamic world and the West, he said. Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit and the Egyptian government joined in the condemnation. Aboul Gheit said on Twitter: I condemn in the strongest terms the burning of the Holy Quran by an extremist in Stockholm, Sweden. He added: These extreme and abnormal acts should be condemned and denounced by all, especially in Sweden. » Freedom of speech should not be an excuse for extremists to ignite the fire of hatred between followers of different religions, said Aboul Gheit, who mentioned the Swedish Foreign Ministry’s Twitter account in his tweet. Egypt expressed its strong condemnation of the incident in Stockholm. A statement issued by the Foreign Ministry described it as a shameful act that aroused the feelings of hundreds of millions of Muslims around the world. Egypt warned of the dangers of fueling hate speech and violence. He called for respecting the values ​​of tolerance and peaceful coexistence and preventing offense to all religions through extremist practices.

