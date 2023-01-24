Democrats ask watchdog to investigate late IRS audit of Trump





Democrats on the committee want the GAO to investigate why the IRS didn’t seek more resources from the Treasury or Congress if the agency was having trouble fully auditing Trump’s voluminous returns.

The lawmakers also ask in their letter what administrative steps the IRS and Treasury might take and what laws Congress might consider passing to protect the program from possible interference.

Members of Congress need additional information about presidential audit failures under the Trump administration to ensure that as elected representatives we are sufficiently equipped to assess and address the integrity and continued operation of the program. of presidential audit, as well as the necessary improvements. on the program, they wrote.

The questions follow the release of a report in December detailing how a single IRS agent was assigned to audit Trump and none of the audits described were completed before the former president left the White House. An internal IRS memo unearthed by the Ways and Means Committee said it was impossible to review the more than 400 flow-through entities reported by Trump with the agency’s existing resources.

The subsequent six-year publication of Trumps statements included more than 2,700 pages of a complex array of individual businesses and income from foreign countries.

Democrats are eager to keep the issue in the spotlight as Trump mounts another presidential bid.

Republicans countered that Democrats picked information from the former president’s audit files and saw nothing wrong with Trump’s tax returns.

