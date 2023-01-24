‘Propaganda journalism’: UK petition calls for independent inquiry into BBC series on PM Modi





An online petition in the UK has called for an investigation against the BBC over its documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling it “sinister propaganda journalism”.

New Delhi ,

Condemning the documentary about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the petition calls it “sinister propaganda journalism that deliberately misinforms its viewers”. (Photo: PTI)

By India Today Web Desk: A day after a London lawmaker called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “one of the most powerful people on the planetan online petition in the UK has called for an independent investigation against the BBC over its documentary on Modi. The petition called for an independent investigation against the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), calling the documentary a serious breach. He also called out the BBC for “breaching” its duties as a public broadcaster. The BBC’s call for an independent inquiry into the Modi documentary on Change.Org, which strongly condemns the BBC for failing to uphold the highest standards of editorial impartiality, has attracted more than 2,500 signatures since it was launched online Sunday night, news agency PTI reported. Condemning the documentary, the petition called the two-part series “sinister propaganda journalism that deliberately misinforms its viewers. We strongly condemn the BBC for failing to uphold the highest standards of editorial impartiality in its two-part documentary India: The Modi Question. The timing of the release, some 21 years later, of a so-called investigative report that is nothing new, but contains only old allegations to tailor producers to clearly predetermined conclusions speaks volumes. , reads the petition. “Inexplicably, this comes at a time when India’s Supreme Court has, after lengthy inquiry and due process, completely absolved Prime Minister Modi of the same allegations of complicity in the 2002 riots that the BBC is now seeking to rake in after more than two decades, it reads further. Meanwhile, the government called the documentary a propaganda piece and would have issued instructions for block multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the documentary. (With input from PTI) READ ALSO | BBC Documentary Series: BJP’s ‘Colonial Intoxication’ Against Opposition Censorship Claims Posted on: January 23, 2023

