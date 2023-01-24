PH may continue to protest Chinese vessels chasing Filipino fishermen

MANILA, Philippines The Philippines may continue to file protests against the Chinese Coast Guard chasing Filipino fishermen from Ayungin Shoal, although it has already used an agreed process with China to resolve such an issue, according to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Speaking to a panel on Monday, Marcos said shortly after returning from his visit to China earlier this month, he reported that a Chinese vessel was following a Filipino fishing boat.

He had previously discussed the proposed mechanism with Chinese President Xi Jinping, but they had yet to reach a compromise on it.

So we immediately used this thing, this mechanism that I talked about that says we can even contact the Chinese government immediately, and I hope our counterparts on the other side can bring this issue to the attention of President Xi . And we did, he said during the interview.

But that doesn’t stop us from continuing to protest and continue to send verbal notes about it, the president added.

He noted that ironing out the mechanism would be a long process.

I just hope we can come to an arrangement, because I don’t see the point for the Chinese to do that. These fishing boats are unarmed. They pose no threat to anyone. So I think that’s something we can achieve in the short term, Marcos said.

Earlier this month, there was a report that the Chinese Coast Guard chased a Philippine fishing boat from Ayungin Shoal in the Western Philippine Sea and followed them until they left the area. .

Earlier, Marcos that Xi pledged to find a compromise and find a solution for Filipino fishermen to resume fishing in the Western Philippine Sea.

It was during his three-day state visit to Beijing earlier this month.

