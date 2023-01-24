Donald Trump posed for a photo with former Philadelphia mob boss Joey Merlino





They share an affinity for golf and a dislike for cooperating witnesses turning in to help federal investigators.

But former President Donald Trump and former Philly mob boss Joseph Skinny Joey Merlino have little to say about how they ended up together in a photo on a golf course in the south Florida.

Trump posed for the photo with Merlino earlier this month at Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach. The two, along with an unidentified third man, wave the usual Trump smiles and waves while wearing golf attire.

Does Trump know Merlino? Or at least who was he?

His presidential campaign won’t say.

The photo, obtained by The Inquirer, is likely to reignite concerns among Trump loyalists keen to help him retake the White House next year that he still lacks the kind of protective political infrastructure that would prevent a presidential candidate from presidency to take a photo with a convict. mobster whose last stint in federal prison ended in mid-2020.

President Trump takes countless photos with people. That doesn’t mean he knows everyone he comes into contact with, a Trump spokesperson said after The Inquirer shared a copy of the photo with his campaign.

The spokesperson did not respond when asked if Trump knew Merlino or his background.

Trump sparked outrage when he dined Nov. 22 at Mar-a-Lago, his private club and Palm Beach residence, with Nick Fuentes, a white nationalist who had shown up with Ye, the rapper formerly known as the name of Kanye West, who was then under fire for a series of anti-Semitic remarks.

That now-notorious dinner took place just a week after Trump announced his third run for president.

Trump later complained about the outcry, saying he didn’t know Fuentes or his fiercely bigoted ideology. Still, Democratic and Republican critics denounced the dinner, and Trump’s former Vice President Mike Pence called on him to apologize.

The fallout prompted the Trump campaign to adopt new protocols for vetting and approving the people he met. Those protocols were apparently not followed at Trumps Golf Course this month.

Merlino did not respond to requests for comment.

In the slightly blurred photo, Merlino is wearing a gray polo shirt, dark shorts and sneakers. A source who provided the photo and requested anonymity to discuss it said the third man in the photo is a friend of Merlinos. This man is also wearing a polo shirt, shorts and sneakers along with a red Keep America Great baseball cap.

Trump is wearing a white polo shirt, dark pants, white golf shoes and a red Make America Great Again baseball cap.

Merlino has made it clear in the past that he admires Trump. It’s unclear if Trump feels the same.

Trump and Merlino were well known and on the rise in the Philadelphia area in the 1990s for very different reasons.

Trump was a prominent New York real estate developer with a growing collection of casinos in Atlantic City in the 1990s.

Merlino was the leader of a violent team that would become the leader of an active organized crime operation in Philadelphia and Atlantic City.

Trump’s casino empire was eventually mired in bankruptcy, but its star continued to rise, with increased fame thanks to a reality TV series the following decade and then a successful run for president in 2016.

Merlino was convicted in 2001 in a racketeering case and served a decade in federal prison. He had more recently claimed to have left that life behind, moving to Boca Raton, Florida to work as a mistress at an Italian restaurant that bears his name.

The restaurant closed after Merlin’s latest run-in with the feds, which led to a two-year sentence in October 2018 when he pleaded guilty to a gambling-related charge. Merlino, after being convicted, echoed to Trump’s comments at the time that criticized witnesses who cooperate with federal investigators.

President Trump is right, they need to ban flippers, said Merlino, who was released from prison in July 2020.

Trump in August 2018 said the practice of prosecutors turning people accused of crimes into witnesses who testify against others should almost be illegal after his former attorney, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty to a campaign finance felony paying US dollars. women to keep quiet about the business they had with Trump and implicated his former client.

Merlino was swept into Trump’s orbit in the weeks following the 2020 general election when a website known for trafficking disinformation falsely claimed he had been paid $3 million to help Joe Biden win Philadelphia with thousands of fake ballots.

Jordan Sekulow, an attorney who had served in late 2019 and early 2020 on Trump’s legal team for his first impeachment, gave the false claim a public boost by tweeting a link to the website.

The claim was quickly denied by multiple outlets, including Fox News. Even Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s attorney, called the claim exaggerated.

Still, this caused some commotion in Merlino.

Joey is a Trumper and any allegation of resolving that issue is pure fiction, an attorney for Merlino told Fox News at the time, adding that his client was against witness cooperation and against finding the case. unsubstantiated deals with snitches, which the president is against.

