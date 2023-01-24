Boris Johnson ‘ding dang sure’ BBC chairman knows nothing about finances

To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to a web browser that

Boris Johnson has slammed reports of alleged conflicts of interest between him and the BBC chairman.

The former UK leader named a review announced today as another example of the BBC’s demise on its own foundations.

He wore a blue and white beanie this morning because he said he knew full well that Richard Sharp knew absolutely nothing about his finances.

There are calls for a parliamentary inquiry as Mr Sharp helped Mr Johnson secure a loan guarantee of up to £800,000.

This would have happened at the end of 2020 weeks before the then Prime Minister recommended him for his role.

Mr Sharp confirmed he introduced Cabinet Secretary Simon Case to his old friend Sam Blyth, who he said offered to back the then Prime Minister after he realized the financial pressures he was under .

He insisted that he was not involved in making a loan or putting up a guarantee, and I did not arrange any financing.

But the former banker has asked for the constitution of a monitoring committee to examine possible conflicts of interest.

Speaking on Monday after returning from an unofficial trip to Ukraine, Mr Johnson told Sky News the information was complete nonsense, utter nonsense.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson was quick to criticize the claims this morning (Picture: Ben Cawthra/LNP)



He named a review board as another example of the BBC disappearing from its own foundation (Picture: Ben Cawthra/LNP)

Let me tell you that Richard Sharp is a good and wise man, he said. But he knows absolutely nothing about my personal finances, I can tell you that 100% ding dang sure.

This is just another example of the BBC disappearing on its own foundations.

Mr Sharp reportedly told BBC staff: I strongly believe I was appointed on merit, which the Cabinet Office has also confirmed.

In a statement, he said he had asked the BBC’s board appointments committee to look into the matter.

He acknowledged that such distractions are not welcome amid many challenges at the BBC.

Our work at the BBC is rooted in trust, he said. Although the appointment of the President of the BBC is solely a government matter, I want to ensure that all appropriate guidelines have been followed within the BBC since my arrival.

The BBC Board Appointments Committee is responsible for regularly reviewing the conflicts of interest of board members.

It was reported that MrSharphas agreed with the board’s lead independent director that the committee would consider this at its next meeting and, in the interests of transparency, publish the findings.

In a statement released over the weekend, Mr Johnson said he had never received or attempted to obtain financial advice from Mr Sharp and that there had never been any compensation or compensation for this service or any other service.

A spokesperson added: Mr Johnson did indeed have dinner with Mr Sharp, whom he has known for almost 20 years, and with his cousin. So what? Big deal.

All of Mr Johnson’s financial arrangements were properly declared and recorded on the advice of officials.

