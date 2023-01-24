Parakram Diwas 2023: Prime Minister Modi names 21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands after Param Vir Chakra winners





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday named the 21 largest unnamed islands in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands after Param Vir Chakra winners. The Prime Minister also virtually unveiled the model of a memorial project dedicated to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, which will be installed in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The memorial, Prime Minister Modi said, will instill feelings of patriotism among people. The unveiling and naming of the islands after decorated soldiers was done in a ceremony held to commemorate Netaji’s 126th birthday as Parakram Diwas. “Today is a proud moment for me as I address the people of the Andamans because this is the land where Subhas Chandra Bose first unfurled the national flag in 1943,” said the Prime Minister. Netaji had hoisted the Tricolor in the archipelago on December 30, 1943. “Giving due respect to the country’s real-life heroes has always been the Prime Minister’s highest priority. With this in mind, it has now been decided to name the 21 largest unnamed islands in the island group after 21 Param Vir Chakra winners,” Prime Minister Modi said, ANI reported. READ ALSO | Parakram Diwas 2023: Nation remembers Subhas Chandra Bose, key facts about Netaji The largest unnamed island The largest unnamed island is named after the first Param Vir Chakra winner, Major Somnath Sharma, who lost his life in action on November 3, 1947, while pursuing Pakistani infiltrators near Srinagar airport. The second largest unnamed island will be named after the second Param Vir Chakra winner and so on. 21 Param Vir Chakra winners The 21 Param Vir Chakra winners after whom the islands were named include Major Somnath Sharma; Captain Subedar and Hony (then Lance Naik) Karam Singh, MM; 2nd Lt. Rama Raghoba Rane; Nayak Jadunath Singh; Company Havildar Major Piru Singh; Capt GS Salaria; Lieutenant Colonel (then Major) Dhan Singh Thapa; Subedar Joginder Singh; Major Shaitan Singh; To install CQMH. Abdul Hamid; Lieutenant Colonel Ardeshir Burzorji Tarapore; Lance Naik Albert Ekka; Major Hoshiar Singh; 2nd Lt. Arun Khetrapal; Flight Officer Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon; Major Ramaswamy Parameswaran; Naib Subedar Bana Singh; Captain Vikram Batra; Lt. Manoj Kumar Pandey; Subedar Major (then Rifleman) Sanjay Kumar; and Subedar Major Retd (Honourable Captain) Grenadier Yogendra Singh Yadav. “It gives me great pleasure to announce the nomination of 21 islands in honor of Param Vir Chakra winners and to inaugurate the model of a memorial project on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Island (formerly known as as Ross Island) The naming of 21 islands as Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ is expected to be seen and the memorial will instill feelings of patriotism in people’s hearts, the Prime Minister said. Attempt to minimize Netaji’s contribution: PM Noting that attempts have been made to ‘downplay’ Netaji’s contribution to the freedom movement, the prime minister said the whole country, from Delhi and Bengal to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, pays tribute to the great hero today, preserving the history and heritage associated with it. An attempt was made to suppress Netaji’s contribution to the freedom struggle, but the whole nation remembers him today. Netaji will be remembered for his fierce resistance to colonial rule. I am deeply influenced by his thoughts, Prime Minister Modi said, further pointing out that demands to make Netaji’s files public have been made by many for a long time, and it was his government that ultimately declassified the files. There were demands to release Netaji’s secret files and we did so while respecting his sacrifice for the country,” Prime Minister Modi said. floral tributes He and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha party leaders, MPs, former MPs and other dignitaries also paid floral tributes to the portrait of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in the central hall of Parliament. . The Center officially declared in 2021 that the nation will observe the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as Parakram Diwas. READ ALSO | Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose birth anniversary: ​​Prime Minister Modi says Netaji will be remembered for his fierce resistance to colonial rule (With PTI inputs)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.financialexpress.com/india-news/parakram-diwas-2023-pm-modi-names-21-islands-of-andaman-amp-nicobar-after-param-vir-chakra-awardees-check-all-names/2957341/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos