China’s declining population: what it means for the rest of the world – expert panel | China

China has entered a period of negative population growth, an important moment in the country’s history. As recently as 2019, the UN predicted the population would peak in 2031-32, but despite major government efforts to reverse the trend, China has now entered what is expected to be a long period of population decline.

The ongoing demographic shift could have a profound effect on everything from the functioning of the economy to the legitimacy of Xi Jinping. The Guardian spoke to experts about the implications for everything from climate change to the Chinese Communist Party.

Climate change

There has long been talk of the need for economic restructuring through a gradual transition to higher value-added, cleaner and more advanced high-tech and service sectors, away from dirtier, low-cost, high-volume manufacturing jobs. high and low added value.

This demographic trend further reinforces the idea that it is about the quality of economic growth and not just the quantity of gross output. The good news is that moving away from fossil fuels and pursuing what China calls ecological civilization would help China improve the quality of its economic growth, thereby improving the quality of life of its declining population. Bernice Lee, Hoffmann Emeritus Fellow for Sustainability and Research Director, Futures, at Chatham House.

Women’s rights

To increase fertility rates, the government should take measures that lessen the penalty of motherhood, i.e. provide women with children with benefits and protections in the workplace, so that they do not are not afraid of being penalized at work because of marriage and childbirth.

However, given that China is not a robust welfare state and with the economy slowing down, these gender equalization measures that require state investment and redistribution of resources to women are not possible. – not be what the state prioritizes.

What has happened is that, on the one hand, experts and policy makers are encouraging young people, especially women, to get [married] earlier and having more children, which doesn’t seem to be working (nuptiality and fertility rates have been steadily declining despite what the experts say), and on the other hand, employers discriminate against women as [they] are perceived to have more care responsibilities and are therefore considered secondary workers. Yige Dong, assistant professor in the Global Gender & sexuality studies, University at Buffalo, SUNY

China’s status as a global superpower

China’s slowing economic growth is an interesting real-world experiment to see if economically prosperous countries look more threatening than struggling ones. Are perceptions of external threats driven more by a country’s policies and actions or by its economic capabilities? And once outsiders conclude that China is a threat, will they be willing to adjust those conclusions if China no longer appears to be an economic powerhouse?

China’s declining population and aging population serve as a reminder that the Americas have the advantage of being open to talented and hard-working immigrants from around the world. Susan Shirk, author of Overreach: How China Derailed its Peaceful Rise.

The global economy

In the short term, a reopening of the Chinese economy should provide an important source of strength for the rest of the global economy this year at a time when major Western economies grapple with inflation and higher interest rates. and the war in Ukraine.

However, beyond next year, China’s economy’s ability to drive global growth as it has in the past looks increasingly in question. Roland Rajah, Director of the Center for Indo-Pacific Development at the Lowy Institute

The communist party

An aging population will reduce China’s tax revenue and pension contributions, which will affect the extent to which the party-state can support its citizens. The unspoken social contract between the party and its citizens is the provision of an increased standard of living without political liberalisation. Longitudinal research (until the pandemic) indicates that most Chinese citizens are on the whole satisfied with the central government, but this depends in some way on its ability to provide material goods.

Whether the party-state can continue to do so given changing demographics is now open to question. Dr. Jennifer Hsu, research fellow at the Lowy Institute

Chinese economy

For China, the rate at which the population is aging as it transitions to a middle-income economy is one of the concerns that China will age before it gets richer.

The working age/dependency ratio in China has risen from 37% in 2010 to 45% in 2021, which means that for every 100 people, 45 need help. Working age is defined as 15 to 64 years.

This demographic trend can also be expressed in the worker-to-retiree ratio. In 2020, there were 3.74 people of working age per retiree, but this ratio is expected to fall to 1.68 by 2045. This will have huge implications for the economy in terms of strain on the healthcare system China and pension deficits, thus impacting areas of the economy. growth. Innovation tends to be driven by a younger, not an aging workforce. Dr. Jennifer Hsu, researcher at the Lowy Institute.

The key element is the decline in the birth rate. This means that China will have fewer workers in the future and it will reduce the size we expect the Chinese economy to have in the future, all things being equal.

We already knew that China’s labor force has been shrinking since the middle of the last decade and the fertility rate is well below that needed to maintain a stable population size. But the latest figures show that the birth rate has continued to fall quite rapidly. Thus, the image of China’s demographic problems continues to worsen.

The capacity of the Chinese economy to be the engine of global growth that it has been in the past seems to be increasingly questioned. Roland Rajah, Director of the Center for Indo-Pacific Development at the Lowy Institute

Xi Jinping

For Xi, this trend was noted in his report to the 20e National Congress of the Communist Party of China in 2022: We will improve the population development strategy, establish a political system to boost birth rates, and reduce the costs of pregnancy and childbirth, raising children and The scholarship. But we’ve seen little success with China’s move toward a two- and three-child policy.

If the party is unable to provide a better life for its citizens, it will undermine not only the legitimacy of the party, but also that of Xi Jinping. Dr. Jennifer Hsu, research fellow at the Lowy Institute