Is the Trump administration responsible for 25% of the national debt?





According to fact-checking site Snopes and US Treasury data, 25% of the total US national debt was accumulated during the Trump administration. The increase in debt was largely due to the $3.7 trillion in pandemic relief offered to Americans, Snopes reported.

Details: The 25% request stems from a tweet by MSNBC contributor and former Florida Rep. David Jolly, who was responding to a tweet from House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. McCarthy had argued that House Republicans were on a mission to end Washington’s wasteful spending.

Jolly replied: For context, approximately 25% of our total national debt incurred over the past 230 years actually occurred during the 4 years of the Trump administration. That’s right. 25% of our entire national debt, all during the Trump years.

For context, about 25% of our total national debt incurred over the past 230 years was actually incurred during the 4 years of the Trump administration. That’s right. 25% of our entire national debt, all during the Trump years. https://t.co/xcNfpiZ1It

— David Jolly (@DavidJollyFL) January 18, 2023

Snopes Fact Check: Snopes backed up this claim, reporting that technically this claim is true.

According to US Treasury data, the level of national debt has increased by $7.8 trillion during Trump’s four years as president, representing about 25% of the current $31 trillion in national debt.

Background: Snopes reported that it is misleading to invoke 230 years of history when discussing the current national debt, noting that most of the $31 trillion has been accrued in the past two decades alone.

However, it is important to note that the unprecedented events of the COVID-19 pandemic were the main contributor to this amount, with the Treasury borrowing $3 trillion to cover COVID-19 relief costs, such as stimulus plans, according to Newsweek.

Newsweek added that Trumps Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 dramatically increased the level of the national debt.

How do other presidents compare? During President Barack Obama’s eight years in office, his administration was responsible for 29% of the national debt, according to Treasury data.

From Joe Bidens’ time as president so far, his administration is responsible for 11% of the debt.

Although comparatively it may appear that the Trump administration is responsible for a greater portion of the national debt, it is important to consider the impact of the pandemic when viewing these statistics. According to The Balance, the level of national debt has historically increased significantly during times of uncertainty in the country and the economy.

For example, Franklin D. Roosevelt is responsible for the largest increase in national debt in presidential history, increasing the debt level from $22.5 billion to $236 billion. This was largely due to the national devastation of the Great Depression, World War II and the New Deal, The Balance reported.

The national debt also rose significantly under President Woodrow Wilson’s administration during World War I and during President George W. Bush’s tenure, which was defined by the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan after 9/11. Bush was also in charge during the 2001 recession and the 2008 financial crisis, according to The Balance.

