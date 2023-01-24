Erdogan warns Sweden against NATO after Quran burning







Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plays with his nationalist base ahead of May elections ISTANBUL – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned Sweden on Monday that it should not expect its support to join NATO after the Koran was set on fire outside Ankara’s embassy in Stockholm. Erdogan’s furious comments have further dimmed the prospects of Sweden and Finland joining the Western defense alliance ahead of Turkey’s presidential and parliamentary elections in May. Turkey and Hungary are the only NATO members not to have ratified the Nordic neighbors’ historic decision to break their tradition of military non-alignment in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban promised his parliament would approve both offers next month. But Erdogan has dug in the heels ahead of a close election in which he is trying to energize his nationalist voter base. ‘Sweden shouldn’t expect support from us for NATO,’ Erdogan said in his first official response to an anti-Islam politician’s act at a protest on Saturday that was endorsed by the Swedish police despite Turkey’s objections. “It is clear that those who have caused such disgrace in front of our country’s embassy can no longer expect any benevolence from us regarding their application for NATO membership,” Erdogan said. Sweden’s leaders strongly condemned the actions of far-right politician Rasmus Paludan, but defended their country’s broad definition of free speech. Erdogan has already set out a series of tough conditions, including a request for Sweden to extradite dozens of mostly Kurdish suspects whom Ankara accuses of ‘terrorism’ or involvement in a failed coup in 2016 . The Swedish court to Turkey seems to be progressing with a wave of visits by senior ministers to Ankara. Stockholm has also enacted a constitutional amendment that will allow for tougher anti-terrorism laws demanded by Ankara. But things turned sour when a small Kurdish group hung an effigy of Erdogan outside Stockholm City Hall earlier this month. Turkey summoned the Swedish ambassador and revoked the invitation of its speaker of parliament to visit Ankara. The Swedish police’s decision to endorse Paludan’s protests prompted a similar response. Turkey summoned the ambassador from Stockholm for a new disguise and canceled a planned visit by the Swedish defense minister. Erdogan said the burning of the Muslim holy book was a hate crime that could not be defended by free speech. “No one has the right to humiliate the saints,” he said in nationally televised remarks.

