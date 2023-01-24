Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign is so failed he’s resorted to pleading phone calls for help





Since announcing he was the third presidential candidate in November, Donald Trump hasn’t elicited much excitement from anyone. Republican voters, GOP leaders, Fox News, etc. Nobody really cares.

This week, the embattled, one-term, twice-impeached ex-president will fly to Columbia, South Carolina, to reveal who he’s tapped to lead his 2024 campaign strategy in the state. of Palmetto, who is an early voter in the Republican Presidential Primary.

Last week, it was announced that he would be joined by lapdog Lindsey Graham and South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, along with a few lesser-known members of the state congressional delegation and legislature, at the South Carolina State House.

But according to the Washington Post, Trump’s team is starting to panic because they don’t have enough big names to attend the event, so they started making pleading phone calls to other potential supporters at across the state in hopes of garnering more press and excitement.

Unfortunately for them, it didn’t work.

Many South Carolina lawmakers and high-profile donors are hesitant to throw their support behind Trump so early in the game, in part because two of the best-known states, former Republican Gov. Nikki Haley and current Sen. Tim Scott are both expected to consider their own 2024 bids for president.

In fact, Haley is expected to make an announcement in the very near future after telling Fox News host Bret Baier last week that when you’re considering a run for president, you look at two things: first you look , does the current situation push for new leadership? The second question is, am I that person who could be that new leader?

Yes, we have to go in a new direction. And can I be that leader? Yes, I think I can be that leader.

Nikki Haley is being asked tonight if she’s running for president: am I that person who can be that new leader? That yes, we must go in a new direction. Can I be that leader? Yes, I think I can be that leader. pic.twitter.com/wN9JL0QTNm

Ron Filipkowski?? (@RonFilipkowski) January 19, 2023

Another obstacle Team Trumps faces in South Carolina are evangelicals, who no longer see him as the messiah they once were, especially after he went on Real Americas Voice last week to call them disloyal. for not immediately supporting him.

There is great disloyalty in the world of politics, he said when asked why he struggled to get support from extremist Christian leaders, before adding that no one ever did. more for the right to life than Donald Trump.

President @realDonaldTrump is calling out the disloyalty of evangelical leaders who have yet to support his 2024 presidential campaign.

Watch live? https://t.co/tfCJIexq6t

Watch @DBrodyReports full interview with President Trump here: https://t.co/7z1h6U53D0 pic.twitter.com/asZQgl7QLH

Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) January 16, 2023

And then there’s the pesky problem of charismatic, uncharismatic Ron Dont Say Gay DeSantis, which Republicans are particularly excited about for some reason. Right now, my constituency is as excited about Ron DeSantis as Donald Trump, if not more so, a state lawmaker told the Post.

A poll last month found that DeSantis was well ahead of Trump among Republican voters in Palmetto State in a hypothetical 2024 contest. 500 likely voters were polled for Axios by Differentiators Data. DeSantis was the top choice, with 56% of those polled saying they would support him, compared to 35% who chose Trump.

Trump’s big event in South Carolina will take place this Friday at 4 p.m. at the South Carolina State House.

