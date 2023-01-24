Delicate position on Chinese student contracts

Researchers have expressed concern over allegations that Chinese doctoral students were required to sign loyalty oaths to the country’s government in return for funding.

Chinese doctoral students enrolled in several Swedish institutions with the support of the Chinese Scholarship Council (CSC) had been required to sign contracts swearing loyalty to the Chinese Communist Party and pledging to act in the interests of their nation, according to the newspaper. Today’s News reported.

A clause specifying that a member of the student’s family must remain in the country until his return has caused particular concern, with the prestigious Karolinska Institute subsequently imposing a temporary block on registrations under the scholarship.

Yu-Hua Chen, assistant professor of Chinese studies at Akita International University in Japan, said having to accept such contracts in exchange for funding was common practice in China, but noted that the country had become more zealous in controlling the actions and statements of its citizens abroad under XiJinping, with the first signs of change evident around 2013, when many Chinese students began to avoid participating in discussions related to disputes in the South China Sea or the treatment of Uyghur minorities in Xinjiang.

Dr Chen said Western universities would do well to pay more attention to the issue, warning that the expectation of loyalty expressed in the documents could be a moving target.

This could contain a passive meaning like never participating in protests against Beijing, but could also imply that students should develop local communist groups, help mobilize other Chinese citizens overseas, or even engage in espionage. industrialist, he said, noting that the latter would seriously harm democracy. and the academic environment of the host countries.

Teng Biao, a human rights lawyer and visiting professor at the University of Chicago, noted that CSC scholars represent only a few hundred of the hundreds of thousands of Chinese learners who study abroad each year, but agreed that broader restrictions on Chinese students’ freedom of speech put Western institutions in an awkward position.

When Chinese students are bullied by the government, it’s really hard to get rid of that pressure, the best thing for universities to do is to ensure academic freedom, he said.

Dr Biao argued that accepting Chinese students under these conditions was a lesser evil than excluding them altogether from study abroad opportunities in the West.

At least [students] have the opportunity to enter the way of life of a democratic system, and then it is possible that the younger generation can bring these ideas to China, he said.

But Kerry Brown, director of the Lau China Institute at Kings College London, said fears about the project were overblown.

I’m sure there could be language alluding to the need to be patriotic, etc. But as always with these official forms, interpretation is everything, he said.

Prof Brown said he was never told of any restrictions by the students he supervised on the scheme. While students are required to complete an annual form about their academic progress, their complaint seemed to be too little commitment from administrators rather than too much.

Of course, the CSC is highly unlikely to support people who study the separatist movement in Xinjiang or the injustices in Hong Kong. But most of the students I know who are engaged in this field are doing strong social or hard sciences.

[email protected]