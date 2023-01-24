Inquiry into BBC chairman nomination process after Boris Johnson loan request | Political news

An investigation will be opened into the BBC chairman’s appointment following reports he helped Boris Johnson secure a loan.

William Shawcross, the Public Appointments Commissioner, said he would look into the competition which led to the appointment of Richard Sharp when Mr Johnson was Prime Minister.

He made this announcement in response to a asks Ghost Culture Secretary Lucy Powell.

He said: “The commissioner’s role is to oversee the public appointments process and ensure that appointments are made in a fair, open and merit-based manner.

“I intend to review this competition to assure myself and the public that the process was conducted in accordance with the government’s code of governance for public appointments.”

The Sunday Times reported that Mr Sharp had been involved in setting up a guarantor for a loan of up to £800,000 for Mr Johnson at the end of 2020, and that the then Prime Minister subsequently recommended him for the top job at the BBC.

Government Paymaster General Jeremy Quin told the Commons on Monday that Mr Sharp had gone through an ‘incredibly robust process’ by an independent panel before his appointment and was ‘absolutely confident’ the ‘usual process’ would have been followed.

But SNP’s John Nicholson, who was part of the crop selection committee Mr Sharp appeared before, said it was ‘all a bit of a banana republic’ after saying they ‘roasted it to about his £400,000 gift to the Conservative Party”.

“However, he has not disclosed his role in securing a huge loan from the man who named him,” Mr Nicholson told the Commons.

Earlier on Monday, the chairman asked the BBC to review any potential conflicts of interest he may currently have to ensure “all appropriate guidelines have been followed” since joining the broadcaster.

“We have many challenges at the BBC and I know distractions like this are not welcome,” he said in a statement read on BBC News.

The review will not examine his links to Mr Johnson’s loan, but in a letter to BBC staff, Mr Sharp clarified some of the details surrounding the Sunday Times report.

He confirmed he introduced multi-millionaire Canadian businessman Sam Blyth to Cabinet Secretary Simon Case “because Sam wanted to support Boris Johnson”.

“I wasn’t involved in making a loan or setting up a guarantee, and I didn’t arrange any financing. What I did was seek to introduce Sam Blyth to the relevant government official,” he said.

“Sam Blyth, whom I have known for over forty years, lives in London and having realized the financial pressures on the Prime Minister at the time, and being a successful entrepreneur, he told me he wanted to explore his he could help.”

Mr Blyth is a distant cousin of Mr Johnson.

Chronology November 2020:

According to The Sunday Times, the loan guarantee was first suggested by Canadian millionaire Sam Blyth while having dinner with Richard Sharp. Early December 2020:

In early December, Richard Sharp put Sam Blyth in touch with Cabinet Secretary Simon Case. End of 2020:

Before the end of the year, Richard Sharp and Sam Blyth met Boris Johnson for dinner at his country residence, Checkers. They insist the Prime Minister’s finances were not discussed. January 2021:

In early January, the government announced that Richard Sharp was the preferred candidate for BBC chairman.

The statement was released moments after Mr Johnson said Mr Sharp ‘knows absolutely nothing about my personal finances’.

Speaking to Sky News, he said: “It’s a bunch of complete nonsense – utter nonsense.

“Let me just tell you that Richard Sharp is a great and wise man, but he knows absolutely nothing about my personal finances – I can tell you that 100 ding-dang sure.

“This is just another example of the BBC disappearing on its own foundations.”

The BBC reported that Mr Sharp ‘has agreed with the board’s lead independent director’ that the nominations committee will consider conflicts of interest at its next meeting and, ‘in the interests of transparency, publish the findings. “.

Ms Powell said there also needed to be an independent body hiring process survey “to satisfy the public and parliament with its integrity”.

When the commissioner opened an inquiry, Labour’s shadow culture secretary said: ‘The chairman of the BBC, Number 10 and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport clearly have questions to answer .

“This investigation is welcome news and should shed light on this appointment process and reassure the public.”

The party also Mr Johnson reported to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, claiming that the former prime minister’s financial affairs are ‘dragging the Conservative Party deeper into another quagmire of sordidness’.

The Cabinet Office insisted that Mr Sharp had been appointed ‘following a rigorous appointment process’.

This included an assessment by an expert panel and “additional pre-nomination review by a House of Commons select committee”, according to a statement released yesterday.