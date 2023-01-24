Why the BBC’s ‘Modi issue’ is so controversial

LLast Tuesday, the British Broadcasting Corporation released the first episode of ‘The Modi Question’, a two-part documentary series that chronicles how Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi rose through the political ranks of the ruling Bharatiya Janata party during his tenure as minister. chief. of the state of Gujarat.

The documentary originally aired in the UK but quickly generated hype in India after unauthorized music videos began circulating on social media platforms reminding viewers of Modi’s controversial role in the riots. of Gujarat in 2002 and prompting the Indian government this week to block it. streamed on Indian platforms.

What is the documentary about?

The 59-minute documentary takes an in-depth look at the 2002 Gujarat riots, one of the worst outbreaks of religious violence in India since the country’s independence in 1947. It traces how the riots broke out after a train carrying Hindu pilgrims in the northern state. of Gujarat was set on fire and killed 59 people. The Muslim community was held responsible for the incident, which led to increased retaliatory attacks and the deaths of more than 1,000 Muslims.

The riots took place under the watch of Modi, who was Gujarat’s chief minister at the time. Raw and chilling footage reveals how police stood by as Hindu mobs attacked Muslims and religious attacks gripped the state.

Why is the documentary so controversial?

In India and abroad, questions about Modi’s complicity in inciting violence have sparked controversy for decades, but the BBC documentary goes even further by highlighting his role through comments from experts – he reveals an unpublished UK Foreign Office report held Modi ‘directly responsible’ for the ‘climate of impunity’ which enabled the violence and said it had ‘all the hallmarks of ethnic cleansing “. The BBC is also uncovering other memos from the UK government and Western diplomats, including former UK foreign secretary Jack Straw, who were unequivocally critical of Modi’s conduct at the time.

However, the documentary also features interviews with former BJP politicians who support Modi and strongly deny his involvement in the riots. They cite the Indian Supreme Court’s verdict in 2013, which said there was insufficient evidence to prosecute him.

According to Kenneth Roth, the former executive director of the NGO Human Rights Watch, Gujarat has always been one of the most sensitive topics for Modi because he has shown “passivity in the face of large-scale ethnic violence”. But, adds Roth, Modi shows intolerance towards a series of criticisms due to fear of damaging his reputation, and his reaction to this documentary is no different.

“People tend to assume that India is a democracy, that there is nothing to worry about when it comes to free speech,” Roth says. “But Modi does not uphold the demands of free speech the way a Democratic leader should.”

401733 09: A crowd of Hindus wielding swords and clubs retreat after Indian Rapid Reaction Force officers stopped them from attacking a small group of Muslims March 1, 2002 in Ahmadabad, India. Ami VitaleGetty Images

Can the government prevent the broadcast of the documentary in India?

Under emergency powers granted by the country’s Information and Technology Act, the Indian government has already issued orders to YouTube and Twitter requiring them to block the posting of any content related to the documentary on their platforms.

Kanchan Gupta, a senior Indian government adviser, announced the news on Twitter on Saturday, call the “vile propaganda” documentary which undermined “India’s sovereignty and integrity” and had the potential “to negatively impact India’s friendly relations with foreign countries”. The decision was backed by various Indian ministries, including the Ministry of External Affairs, which found the documentary pushed a discredited narrative, cast “defamations on the authority and credibility” of the Supreme Court and created “divisions between Indian communities”.

So far, YouTube and Twitter are complying with Indian government orders. More than 50 tweets containing links to the documentary have been deleted, according to to the Lumen database. They include tweets from Derek O’Brien, Member of Parliament of India, as well as Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan and American actor and political activist John Cusack.

Media organizations and digital rights activists have long criticized IT laws that allow the Indian government to censor social media content. The laws have been challenged in the Supreme Court, as well as in several High Courts, with ongoing proceedings.

What was the Indian response to the documentary and the government’s decision?

Modi’s critics say the bloc affirms Modi’s ardent base of supporters, who have decried it as “colonial” and “white” propaganda. “The bias and the lack of objectivity and the frankly lingering colonial mentality are clearly visible,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi told reporters at a press conference last Thursday.

But according to Roth, the “main victims” of Modi’s censorship are Indian citizens. Therefore, downplaying the valid concerns raised about Modi in the documentary, as colonial partisanship “shirks responsibility for its own intolerance of legitimate criticism”.

This is compounded by the fact that the banning of a documentary which was not otherwise popular in India only invited more viewers, says Hartosh Singh Bal, political editor of the Indian magazine Caravan, who also appears in the documentary as a commentator. “Frankly, the ban was pretty stupid because it drew a lot more attention to the documentary than would otherwise have been possible,” Bal says. He adds that it is now being projected on school campuses as “an act of resistance” among teenagers who previously saw these events as a dated chapter in history.

“In some ways, it has created far greater awareness than the government could have expected,” Bal adds, noting that it has brought new relevance to the conflict.

While the events of 2002 catapulted Modi into his current position, Bal says he remains extremely sensitive to his international reputation and still wants to be seen as a statesman. But repressing this documentary in what Bal calls “goofy fashion” will only confirm the expectations of its fiercest critics.

