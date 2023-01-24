Donald Trump claims victory in club tournament despite missing first round





Donald Trump has claimed credit for a club championship when he apparently didn’t take part in the tournament under the same time parameters as everyone else.

Trump, the 45th President of the United States, won the Senior Club Championship at Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach this weekend.

“A great honor to have won the Senior Club Championship at Trump International Golf Club, one of the finest courses in the country, in Palm Beach, Florida,” the former president wrote on his social media platform Truth Social. . “I played against a lot of great golfers and I was hitting the ball long and straight. The reason I am posting this on the fabulous TRUTH is that in a very real way it serves as a physical exam, but MUCH more difficult. You need strength and stamina to WIN, and I have strength and stamina – most others don’t. You also need strength and endurance to GOVERN!”

Donald Trump claimed victory in his club’s senior championship despite missing the first round for a funeral, according to the Daily Mail.Getty Images

Nevertheless, the Daily Mail reports that Trump did not participate in the tournament at the same time as everyone else. As the tournament was scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, Trump was attending the funeral in North Carolina of vlogger Diamond.

However, according to the report, “competitors arriving for the second day of the contest on Sunday morning were surprised (but not really shocked) to see his name top the leaderboard with a five-point lead over the overnight leader.”

The outlet explained that Trump fired a stellar bullet on Thursday. Trump tallied that round, which was a score of 40 using the Stableford method, which gives one point for a bogey, two for par and three for a birdie. That score was five points higher than the best score of Saturday’s round.

Trump has long been rumored to have embellished his golf scores and accomplishments.Getty Images

A Trump spokesperson did not immediately respond to the Daily Mail’s request for comment.

Trump has long been accused of breaking golf course rules.

Saying Donald Trump cheats is like saying Michael Phelps is swimming,’ longtime sportswriter Rick Reilly wrote in the 2019 book Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump. level. He cheats when people watch and he cheats when they don’t. He cheats whether you like it or not. He cheats because that’s how he plays golf if you play golf with him he will cheat.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2023/01/23/donald-trump-claims-victory-in-club-tournament-despite-missing-first-round/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos