Donald Trumps MAGA forces threaten to overturn vote for Republican National Committee chairman Chicago Tribune





NEW YORK — By the end of the week, the Republican National Committee is poised to resolve a bitter leadership dispute that has exposed perilous divisions within the institution tasked with electing the next GOP chairman.

Those inside the fight believe the days leading up to Friday’s secret ballot at a luxury resort could get even uglier as rebel forces within former President Donald Trumps Make America Great movement Again are threatening to overthrow the re-election bid of RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniels.

The attacks were led by McDaniels’ main rival, Harmeet Dhillon, a Trump lawyer who has accused the incumbent of religious bigotry, chronic spending and privately claiming she can control the former president’s allegations that McDaniel denies . Also in the running is My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, a pro-Trump conspiracy theorist who garnered enough support to qualify for the ballot.

Trump hasn’t made a public endorsement, but he and his team are privately defending McDaniel, whom he picked for the job shortly after his 2016 victory. Still, many Trump loyalists blame McDaniel, the niece from Utah Senator Mitt Romney, for some of the parties’ recent struggles.

In an interview, Dhillon insisted that the overwhelming majority of Republican voters wanted a change in leadership at the RNC. She warned of serious political consequences for any of the 168 elected members of the committees backing McDaniels’ re-election.

For party members who vote not with what the people of their state want but with their own interests, the next time they’re elected, that will be a problem, Dhillon told The Associated Press.

Briefed on Dhillons’ statement, McDaniel said: It sounds like a threat. She condemned the increasingly ugly attacks on her and the divisions plaguing the committee.

No one appreciated that more than the Democrats. I know, because I love it when they fight,” McDaniel said.

Friday’s vote for RNC chairman is the latest high-level leadership test for a deeply divided Republican party grappling with questions about its future and Trump’s influence ahead of the 2024 presidential election. The infighting has were on public display earlier this month as House Republicans nearly came to blows before uniting behind House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, undermined by the same MAGA forces threatening McDaniel this week.

Either way, Trump has struggled to control his own loyalists, who seem determined to fight the status quo, come what may McCarthy or McDaniel.

Seeking to sway the vote, a group of Florida Republicans from the MAGA wing of the parties decided last Friday to hold a no-confidence vote against McDaniel, which Republican groups in a handful of other states have also done these last weeks. But the Florida rally, which drew McCarthy’s chief critic Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., failed to achieve the quorum needed to hold an official vote.

Still, dozens of anti-McDaniel protesters waved signs outside the event. One reading, RONNA IS THE ENEMY WITHIN.

The most important thing is that we want a very strong leader who is in touch with MAGA, and Ronna just doesn’t have that, said Lake County, Fla. GOP Chairman Anthony Sabatini, who led the anti-McDaniel campaign, during a telephone interview. carried as gunshots rang out. She lost the trust of voters.

Trump avoided weighing in on the RNC chair fight at McDaniels’ request, according to those with direct knowledge of the situation. The former president would endorse her if asked, but McDaniels’ team currently believe she will win without her public support, which will allow her to maintain a sense of neutrality ahead of the 2024 presidential primary season.

According to its statutes, the RNC must remain neutral in the presidential primary. Trump is the only GOP nominee announced so far, but other high-profile nominees are expected in the coming months.

Still, Trump could ultimately endorse McDaniel before Friday’s vote if his public support is deemed necessary, according to people familiar with his thinking who, like other interviewees, spoke on condition of anonymity to share internal discussions.

At least three senior advisers to Trump’s top lieutenants, Susie Wiles, Chris LaCivita and Clayton Henson, plan to attend the RNC’s three-day winter meeting in Southern California this week, where voting will take place. While not specifically participating on McDaniels’ behalf, Trump’s team makes it clear in private conversations that they support McDaniel.

McDaniels’ unofficial team is expected to include former Trump chief adviser Kellyanne Conway, former Trump chief of staff Reince Priebus, former Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters, Family Research Council chairman Tony Perkins and conservative commentator Hugh Hewitt, she said. Another high-profile Trump loyalist, Maryland RNC member David Bossie, also backs McDaniel.

Dhillons’ guest list is still evolving, but she said over the weekend that her team would likely include former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, MAGA influencer Charlie Kirk and the singer. Country John Rich.

After three disappointing national elections in a row, there is a broad sense of dissatisfaction among Republican voters and RNC members about the health of their party. Some are growing increasingly eager to leave Trump and, by proxy, McDaniel, who is seen as a close ally of Trump, even though many Trump supporters outside of RNC members view her as insufficiently committed to their cause.

She’s been Trump’s watchdog for more than four years, said New Jersey RNC member Bill Palatucci, a vocal critic of Trump and McDaniel. While Palatucci officially endorsed Dhillon late last week, he is skeptical that she has the votes to defeat McDaniel.

Dhillon has unleashed a torrent of attacks on McDaniel in recent weeks that have resonated with the Trumps MAGA movement. But to far-right applause, Dhillon may have alienated potential supporters of the Republican National Committee, made up of activists and elected officials from all 50 states.

She seized on several instances of apparent spending and mismanagement on McDaniels’ watch, which the McDaniels team backed by former Trump officials like Wiles says are inaccurate or misleading.

In recent days, the attacks on McDaniel have intensified.

Last week, Dhillon promoted claims that an ally of McDaniel had raised concerns about Dhillon’s faith in at least one private conversation. Dhillon, who is of Indian descent, identifies as a member of the Sikh religion.

McDaniel’s ally denied the claim, which was outlined in a detailed email to all RNC members with the subject line of religious bigotry.

Dhillon also pointed to a Washington Post report that McDaniel said in several private conversations with RNC members that only she can dissuade Trump from launching an independent presidential bid and ultimately destroy the parties’ chances in the next presidential election if he doesn’t win the GOP. nomination.

She told a lot of people: I’m the only one who can control Trump, Dhillon told the AP, likening such a statement to someone believing he could single-handedly stop an asteroid from crashing. on the ground.

McDaniel said such claims are ridiculous.

After working with President Trump for six years, I don’t think anyone can ever say they’re in control of him, McDaniel said.

Meanwhile, McDaniel warned of huge risk if Republicans can’t stop the infighting at the start of the 2024 election season. The GOP is well positioned to win a majority in the Senate and retain control of the House , although the presidential race will dominate much of the committees’ attention.

It’s really critical as we move into 24 that we stop labeling, attacking, demonizing other Republicans to the point where we can’t bring them together after the primary, she said.

For her part, Dhillon said she would of course unite behind McDaniel if she ultimately prevails on Friday.

Job 1 wins the election, Dhillon said. I am a team player.

Associated Press writer Anthony Izaguirre in Tallahassee, Fla., contributed to this report.

