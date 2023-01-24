Turkish president does not support Swedish NATO candidacy





Turkey’s president cast serious doubts on NATO expansion on Monday after warning Sweden not to expect support for its bid to join the military alliance after weekend protests in Stockholm by anti-Islam activist and pro-Kurdish groups. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticized Rasmus Paludans’ Koran-burning protest on Saturday, saying it was an insult to everyone, especially Muslims. He was particularly furious with the Swedish authorities for allowing the protest outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm under the protection of security forces. It is clear that those who allowed such infamy to happen outside our embassy can no longer expect any charity from us regarding their application for NATO membership, Erdogan said in his first comments regarding the weekend protests. end, claiming that Sweden must have calculated the consequences of allowing the demonstration of the Paludans. The burning of Islam’s holy book has angered people from all political walks of life in Turkey, just as Sweden and Finland appeared on the verge of joining NATO after abandoning their longstanding policies. date of military non-alignment following Russia’s war against Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin now has everything to gain as the potential expansion of the world’s most powerful military alliance appears stalled. Erdogan also criticized Sweden for allowing pro-Kurdish protests where demonstrators waved the flags of various Kurdish groups, including the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, which has waged a decades-long insurgency against Turkey. The PKK is considered a terrorist group in Turkey, the European Union and the United States, but its symbols are not banned in Sweden. So you will let the terrorist organizations run wild on your avenues and streets and then you will expect our support to enter NATO. That’s not happening, Erdogan said, referring to Sweden’s and Finland’s offers to join the military alliance. He said that if Sweden does not show respect to NATO member Turkey or Muslims, then they will not see any support from us on the NATO issue. A common note signed by Turkey, Sweden and Finland in June avoided a Turkish veto on their membership bid at the NATO summit in Madrid where they confirmed the PKK as a terrorist group and pledged to prevent its activities. The continued protests infuriate the Turkish government, which has said Sweden must respond to Turkey’s security concerns and requirements that the Turkish parliament ratifies its application for membership of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation. If they love the members of terrorist organizations and the enemies of Islam so much, we recommend that they entrust the security of their country to them, he added. Several hundred pro-Kurdish protesters marched on a photo of Erdogan on Saturday and an effigy of Erdogan was hung on a lamp post during a previous protest. Turkish officials canceled bilateral meetings in response. Swedish officials stressed that freedom of speech is guaranteed by the Swedish Constitution and gives people extensive rights to express their opinions publicly, although incitement to violence or hate speech is not permitted. Demonstrators must ask the police for a permit for a public assembly. The police can only refuse such permits for exceptional reasons, such as risks to public safety. Senior Swedish officials have said freedom of speech is crucial for democracy while criticizing the actions of Paludans as disrespectful and with which they disagree. Anti-Islam activist Paludan, who holds both Danish and Swedish nationality, has established far-right parties in both countries that have not won any seats in national, regional or municipal elections. In last year’s parliamentary elections in Sweden, his party won just 156 votes nationwide. His burning of the Quran triggered counter-protests in Turkey over the weekend, where protesters burned his picture and a Swedish flag. Karl Ritter in Stockholm contributed.

