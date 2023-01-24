China’s COVID surge casts shadow over Lunar New Year travel rush, but there are signs of hope





China grapples with COVID



China celebrates Lunar New Year amid COVID outbreak 02:06 Tokyo – Celebrations are underway all over the world this week as Asians mark the Lunar New Year. It’s always the most festive time of the year in China, but that’s especially true this year. After Beijing suddenly fell virtually all of his draconians COVID-19[feminine] restrictions for the first time since 2020, millions of people have returned home to their cities and towns, enjoying their newfound freedom. But the vast holiday migration has come hard on the heels of a rise in coronavirus cases across China. Public health officials have warned that travelers could carry the virus to remote areas and precipitate another deadly wave of infections. In his New Year video address, President Xi Jinping admitted that the latest COVID surge in China had been fierce and rapid, and that was no understatement.

China says around 60,000 people have died of COVID since early December 03:04 Wu Zunyou, chief epidemiologist at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, estimated that 80% of China’s population – a population of more than 1.4 billion people, four times that of the United States – is now infected. by the virus. Most of these infections have only occurred since the beginning of December. Chinese health officials have only confirmed around 80,000 deaths from COVID-19, but Western analysts believe that’s a wild underestimate of the true impact. Rasmus Bech Hansen, CEO of health analytics firm Airfinity, told CBS News that China’s COVID-19 death toll is expected to peak in the next week or so, “and it will hit the mark of the million. So, 1 million deaths in total at the end of this month.” The true figure may never become clear, especially as Chinese doctors have come under pressure not to list COVID as a cause on death certificates. A woman holds cotton candy in the shape of a rabbit as she walks through a crowd during a temple fair at Yuanmingyuan Garden on the second day of Lunar New Year celebrations in Beijing, China, January 23, 2023. Andy Wong/AP

Against this backdrop, millions of Chinese city dwellers have taken trains, planes and automobiles over the past week to return to visit family across the huge country for the Lunar New Year. The fear was that city dwellers could bring the virus back with them, to places where people are generally less well vaccinated and populations are often older, possibly triggering another massive wave of infections. CBS News visited the provincial city of Zhaotong, where we secretly shot a video because COVID-19 is still a sensitive topic for authorities. We found that the virus arrived some time ago. A woman told us her mother had recently tested positive, and a man said it seemed almost everyone in town – 80% by his own estimate – had been infected. It seems that, as the country’s leaders have said, the COVID-19 outbreak in China has finally peaked and is beginning to decline. If this is true and the economy begins to recover, the New Year of the Rabbit will begin auspiciously. Elizabeth Palmer Elizabeth Palmer has been a CBS News correspondent since August 2000. She has been based in London since late 2003, after being based in Moscow (2000-03). Palmer primarily reports for the “CBS Evening News”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/news/china-covid-cases-lunar-new-year-travel-rush-signs-of-hope/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos