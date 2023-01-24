Trump set to return to New Hampshire on Saturday





Former President Donald Trump is set to return to New Hampshire for the first time since 2020 in a bid to reinvigorate his 2024 campaign and get a head start on potential challengers.

Trump will be the keynote speaker Saturday at New Hampshire’s annual Republican party meeting, according to Speaker Stephen Stepanek. Trump, who announced his third run for president Nov. 15, will address hundreds of the state’s most active Republicans, who will come together to elect party officials across the state.

We are delighted to welcome President Trump back to Granite State to be the keynote speaker for our 2023 annual meeting, Stepanek said in a statement Monday. President Trump has long been a strong advocate for New Hampshire’s premier status in the nation and we are thrilled to have him join us in delivering remarks to our members.

Trump’s appearance in Salem, NH, would be his first in-person event outside his Mar-a-Lago, Florida home since he launched his 2024 campaign in mid-November. He is expected to leave the New Hampshire event and immediately travel to South Carolina where he is expected to announce his campaign leaders, including Sen. Lindsey Graham and Gov. Henry McMaster.

In New Hampshire, Stepanek, the incumbent, will oversee his last annual party meeting. He was among the party state leaders across the country who rose as Trump’s foot soldiers in 2016 to lead the Republican Party apparatus. Stepanek was one of the state co-chairs for Trump’s first campaign and welcomed Trump into his home.

Trump eventually won the New Hampshire primary in 2016, his first-ever election victory. From there, he began to work his way up to the Republican nomination and the presidency. That said, Trump also lost New Hampshire in the 2016 and 2020 general elections.

In the first presidential primary lineup, it’s unclear which state is most important to Trump. The Iowa caucuses, the first contest, could be an opportunity for a social conservative to flank Trump to the right. New Hampshire, meanwhile, could be where he is being challenged from his left by moderates like former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. After this contest, there will be the South Carolina primary, which could be particularly complicated with Senator Tim Scott and former Governor Nikki Haley, both potential candidates for the nomination.

Trump has long had an affinity with New Hampshire as a potential candidate and later as a candidate. Republicans will likely argue on Saturday that they will hold the nation’s first presidential primary in 2024, and the top candidates are showing up to campaign.

That likely won’t be the case for Democrats, after the Democratic National Committee proposed ending New Hampshire’s first century primary status so South Carolina could hold the first contest. New Hampshire Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley revealed in a podcast over the weekend that President Biden wouldn’t even put his name on the NH ballot unless the state gave up its premier status. in the nation.

James Pindell can be contacted at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.

