‘Not familiar…’: US State Department reacts to controversial BBC documentary on PM Modi





US State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday he was unaware of the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, he added that he knows the common values ​​that make the United States and India two thriving and vibrant democracies. “I am not familiar with the documentary you are referring to, however, I am very familiar with the shared values ​​that make the United States and India two thriving and vibrant democracies,” Ned Price said, according to a news agency report. ANI. Price was responding to a media question on a BBC documentary, criticizing Prime Minister Modis’ tenure as chief minister of Gujarat during the 2002 riots in the state. Speaking at a press briefing on Monday, Price said there are many elements that strengthen the United States’ global strategic partnership with India, including political, economic and exceptionally deep people-to-people ties. Price also called India’s democracy “vibrant”. He added, “We look at everything that binds us together, and we seek to strengthen all those things that bind us together,” while emphasizing the diplomatic ties that the United States and India share with each other. Furthermore, Price also pointed to the fact that the partnership that the United States shares with India is exceptionally deep and that the two nations share the common values ​​of American democracy and Indian democracy. He added that there are a number of elements that underpin the global strategic partnership that the United States has with its Indian partners. There are close political ties, economic ties, and exceptionally deep people-to-people ties between the United States and India. But one of these additional elements are the values ​​that we share, the values ​​common to American democracy and Indian democracy, he underlined. Earlier, the Center slammed the documentary, calling it “a piece of propaganda designed to push a discredited narrative.” The BBC documentary, which was shared on social media platforms, questioned Prime Minister Modi’s leadership during the 2002 riots in Gujarat. Prime Minister Modi was Gujarat’s chief minister when communal riots broke out following a train fire in Godhra in 2002. Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak declined to comment on the documentary when his colleague, Pakistani-born MP Imran Hussain, asked him about his remarks on the documentary. Sunak, without commenting on the series, said he disagreed with the characterization” of his Indian counterpart in the British parliament. (With ANI inputs) Also read: ‘May disturb the peace, cancel it immediately’: JNU halts screening of BBC documentary on PM Modi

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesstoday.in/latest/politics/story/not-familiar-us-state-dept-reacts-to-controversial-bbc-documentary-on-pm-modi-367254-2023-01-24 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos