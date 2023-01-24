Reviews | Biden, Trump and the classified documents





For the editor:

Regarding more documents at Bidens House seized by agents (front page, January 22):

On Friday, six more classified documents were found in President Bidens’ personal residence. The fact that the amount of classified documents is still relatively low is being lost as new documents are discovered.

But what really differentiates Mr. Bidens’ mishandling of documents from Donald Trump is a matter of mindset and intent. It seems clear that Mr. Bidens’ transgressions were accidental, while Mr. Trump’s were intentional.

Unfortunately for Mr. Biden, many in the public never get past the title of more classified material having been uncovered and view Mr. Bidens’ and Mr. Trump’s mishandling as equivalent.

Attorney General Merrick Garland wisely appointed special advocates to investigate whether the handling of Mr. Bidens and/or Mr. Trump’s documents was unlawful. This is a public relations disaster for Joe Biden, regardless of the special counsel’s final decision.

Mr. Bidens apparently laxly manipulated the classified material works to undermine the seriousness and potential illegality of Mr. Trump’s behavior. If the special counsel investigating Mr. Biden ends up exonerating him, while Mr. Trump’s special counsel finds evidence of unlawful behavior, that’s just more water for the grievance and persecution complex. of Mr. Trump.

Ken DerowSwarthmore, Pa.

For the editor:

The headline is contradicted by the report that follows: Classified documents not seized by investigators but found and taken to President Bidens’ residence after a remarkable search of a sitting presidents’ home by federal agents in the invitation of Mr. Bidens’ lawyers.

Richard Weisbroad Queens

For the editor:

Re Oh, Biden, what have you done?, by Jonathan Alter (opinion guest essay, January 21):

In his mishandling of classified documents, President Biden has given Attorney General Merrick Garland another gigantic headache, allowed the twice-impeached and disgraced ex-president to make political hay, gave members of right-wing congressman a new avenue to investigate him, diminished his chances of winning a second presidential term in 2024 and proved as unqualified as many thought.

When the Mar-a-Lago classified documents scandal became public knowledge, Mr. Biden should have instructed his team to look in every possible nook and cranny to see if there were any classified documents in his possession.

In November, just six days before the midterm elections, when Mr. Biden learned of the discovery of documents, he should have told the truth to the American people so that they could take them into account in their choices during the elections. ballot boxes. Yet, as 2023 begins, more classified documents have been found in different locations related to Mr. Biden.

Members of Mr. Bidens’ own party are seething at his awkwardness in handling the issue, and Republicans are now salivating at the opportunity that Mr. Bidens’ awkwardness has presented. Oh, Joe, we barely knew how incompetent you were.

Henry A. LowensteinNew York

For the editor:

I find it amazing that even as a result of the numerous classified documents found in the residence, garage, etc. of President Bidens, we no longer talk about our governments’ fixation on secrecy, even on matters that should be public knowledge.

Personally, I am in favor of near-total government transparency and accountability, but even a more cautious observer cannot help but realize that secrecy is being taken to extraordinary and unwarranted levels. It’s time to make document classification rare and develop rigorous processes for its implementation.

Alan G. ArthurTega Cay, SC

The Mass Shooting in California

For the editor:

Re In California, Mass Shooting Rocks a Refuge (front page, January 23):

In the aftermath of every mass shooting in this country, the first questions we often hear in the media are about finding motives and finding answers about the mindset of the shooters. It’s like if we could just figure out why the shooter did the deed, we’d be well on our way to solving this miserable epidemic of slaughter.

Although important, it is not the first question that comes to mind. The shooter shoots because he has a gun, and the question is what motivates nations to continue to support him.

Looking for patterns and looking for answers is like sending thoughts and prayers. Too little and too late.

Susan Teicher Urbana, Ill.

Please send tanks to Ukraine

For the editor:

Re Berlins History Is an Obstacle to Aiding Kyiv (front page, January 23):

My father and uncle, who fought in Europe in 1944-45, could scratch their heads if they were alive hearing calls for Germany to send tanks to Ukraine. But they would also deeply understand that a sovereign country has been attacked without mercy and without justification.

Please send tanks.

Ted TsomidesRaleigh, North Carolina

Peruvian Ambassador to the United States, on the protests

For the editor:

Re Deadly Protests in Rural Peru Grow Into a Referendum on Democracy (news article, January 17):

The situation in Peru is complex and deserves additional context.

The right to demonstrate peacefully is still guaranteed in Peru. However, recent protests have also included the participation of violent groups who have attacked the offices of the judiciary and the national prosecutor, as well as airports and private and public properties. The attacks endangered the lives of peaceful protesters, members of the security forces and other Peruvians.

The transitional constitutional government of President Dina Boluarte deeply regrets the deaths of Peruvians during the protests. The government has made every effort to ensure full respect for human rights and has called for dialogue. It also adopted a series of measures aimed at restoring order, encouraging the national prosecutor’s office to continue its investigations into the demonstrations.

Thank you for the interest the New York Times has shown in reporting on the unfortunate events that have occurred in my country.

Oswaldo de RiveroWashingtonThe writer is Peru’s ambassador to the United States.

No transparency in college admissions

For the editor:

Re Colleges facing major changes in recruiting (front page, January 16):

There is no transparency in the college admissions process; neither students nor parents trust the process. If colleges and universities honestly revealed admissions data, including the breakdown of average GPAs, standardized test scores, and acceptance rates based on demographics, heritages, and relationships, the public would feel empowered.

In today’s climate, everyone is suspicious when a student is accepted into an elite school. What hook made them fall? Maybe it was their race, their athletic prowess, their relationship to a faculty member, or their connection to a major donor?

Getting rid of affirmative action won’t change the fact that many students admitted to top colleges and universities don’t earn those acceptances based on brilliance or achievement alone.

Jessica FreedmanScarsdale, NYThe author is the founder and president of MedEdits Medical Admissions, a consulting firm.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/01/23/opinion/letters/biden-trump-classified-documents.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos