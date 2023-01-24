Sweden’s NATO offer is in doubt after Erdoan’s Turkish refusal…





If you can’t show that respect, then sorry but you won’t see any support from us on the NATO issue, Erdoan said after a Cabinet meeting in Ankara on Monday, without indicating whether or not that meant the door trading was now closed. Those who promote and turn a blind eye to this perversion have undoubtedly considered its consequences, he said. Erdoan’s comments make Sweden and neighboring Finland’s efforts to join NATO a more distant prospect, given that the approval of Turkey’s parliament is needed for the move to go ahead. At least 28 of NATO’s 30 members have ratified the Nordic bids, and Hungary announced its intention to do so at the opening of parliament next month. That would leave Turkey as the only obstacle to expansion, which NATO diplomats hoped to finalize in time for the alliance summit in Vilnius in July. Turkey had agreed in principle to NATO allies, including the United States, inviting Sweden and Finland to join the group, but then demanded concessions from Sweden. These included a broader crackdown on Kurdish groups that Turkey considers terrorist organizations alongside the extradition of suspects. Turkey is sensitive to any hostile acts towards Islam, and the president is seeking to bolster support from nationalists and religious conservatives ahead of elections scheduled for May. On Saturday, Danish far-right activist Rasmus Paludan set fire to a copy of the Koran near the Turkish embassy in central Stockholm. Paludan (41), who also has Swedish nationality, has made a name for himself thanks to a number of provocative Koran fires, which last year sparked protests and riots in Swedish suburbs where many inhabitants are Muslims. Paludan, who was convicted of racism and defamation in Denmark, told a right-wing populist news site ahead of the event that his aim was to promote freedom of expression. part of democracy Freedom of speech is a fundamental part of democracy, but what is legal is not necessarily appropriate, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Twitter on Saturday. Burning sacred books for many is a deeply disrespectful act. I want to express my sympathy for all Muslims who are offended. Turkey canceled a planned visit by Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson after the incident, which followed the hanging of an effigy of Erdoan in Stockholm by protesters affiliated with Kurdish movements. Asked about Erdoan’s comments on Monday, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto called the fire an unfortunate event but said security throughout the NATO area should be the priority. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he was in close contact with Swedish, Finnish and Turkish officials. Of course I am against the kind of behavior we saw on the streets of Stockholm, but it is not illegal and freedom of speech is a very precious right, he said, speaking through an interpreter. Sweden insisted it was in line with an agreement reached at the June NATO summit in Madrid last year, which allowed the expansion process to move forward. If you love and protect the members of the terrorist organization and the enemies of Islam so much, then we advise them to entrust them with the defense of their country, Erdoan said. (With help from Beryl Akman, Leo Laikola, Niclas Rolander, Kati Pohjanpalo and Iain Rogers.)

