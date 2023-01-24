Trumps golf course photo with Philadelphia mob boss raises questions | donald trump





A spokesperson for Donald Trump has not said whether the former president knows a notorious Philadelphia mobster, after the pair were photographed together at a Trump-owned golf club earlier this month.

President Trump takes countless photos with people, the spokesperson told the Philadelphia Inquirer, who obtained the photo of Trump and Joseph Skinny Joey Merlino standing together and giving thumbs-up gestures.

That doesn’t mean he knows every person he comes in contact with.

The Inquirer said the photo was provided by a source who requested anonymity. It shows Trump with two men, one unidentified, the other Merlino.

Merlino, according to the newspaper, was once the leader of a violent squad on his way to becoming the head of an active organized crime operation in Philadelphia and Atlantic City, the last city where Trump had casino interests.

Merlino was convicted of racketeering in 2001 and spent a decade in prison. He was imprisoned again in 2018, after pleading guilty to a gambling charge, then released in 2020.

Merlino and Trump, the Inquirer said, share an affinity for golf and a dislike for cooperating witnesses turning in to help federal investigators.

Trump made his point clear in 2018, when his former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen, who went to prison on campaign finance charges and lying to Congress, began cooperating with investigators probing the ties. of Trump with Russia.

It’s called flipping and it should almost be illegal, Trump said at the time. It’s not a fair thing, but that’s why he did it. He did a very good job.

The same year, after being sentenced, Merlino said: President Trump was right. They should ban flippers.

Trump has regularly been compared to a mafia don, given his penchant for threatening those who fail to live up to his expectations and his ties to New York organized crime figures, including, notoriously, Anthony Fat Tony Salerno.

Speaking to CBS in 2013, Trump was asked if he had ever knowingly done business with organized crime.

He said: You know, having grown up in New York and doing business in New York, I would say there may have been one of those characters along the way, but generally speaking, I like to stay away from this group.

I have occasionally met some of these people. They happen to be very nice people.

He added: You just don’t want them owing the money. Don’t owe them any money.

Three years later, Trump won the presidency. He lost it in 2020 but is now the only declared candidate for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

His campaign has been marred by controversy, including over the vast legal risks associated with his business practices, his attempt to overturn his 2020 loss, his retention of classified documents and an allegation of rape by writer E Jean Carroll , which he denies.

Shortly after Trump announced his 2024 campaign last November, he got into trouble when it was revealed he had dined with rapper Kanye West, who has expressed extreme anti-Semitic views, and Nick Fuentes , a white supremacist activist.

Trump’s defense was that he did not know Fuentes.

