Imran spits fire on named person in Punjab





LAHORE:

PTI Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to reverse the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to appoint Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi as Acting Chief Minister of Punjab and announced the organization of protests in across the country as of Tuesday (today), calling the new appointee “an enemy of PTI”.

“We will not accept a ‘corrupt’ person as acting chief minister. We will hold a series of protests in all cities of Pakistan,” the PTI leader said at a press conference via video link on Monday.

“The first protest will be in Lahore on Tuesday (today), followed by one in Multan on Wednesday, in Faisalabad on Thursday, then daily in other cities.”

The former prime minister also revealed that the PTI will take the top courts against the appointment of Naqvi and the governors of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) for failing to announce a date for elections in their respective provinces.

Calling him an enemy of the PTI, Imran said Naqvi was “very close” to Asif Zardari and the PPP co-chair called him “his son”.

He claimed that Naqvi was part of a team involved in the “regime change operation”, adding that the mastermind of the “plan” was former COAS general (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Imran alleged that Naqvi “actively conspired” against the then PTI government and met with various stakeholders and political parties to make the “operation” a success.

“Additionally, Naqvi had made a deal with NAB and returned millions of rupees, proving that he was corrupt. Therefore, he does not qualify for the top spot in Punjab,” he said.

“How could a person with a checkered history be appointed acting chief minister?” he asked.

The PTI Chairman claimed that the ECP deliberately chose Naqvi to target his party, saying that “Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja is a biased and one-sided man as he has always delivered verdicts against the PTI”.

“The CEC was denounced before the nation after the appointment of Naqvi,” he added.

Imran observed that the foundation of democracy was morality, noting that several Western leaders had resigned when they made minor mistakes, showing their integrity.

He explained that the purpose of the interim establishment in the country was to conduct free and fair elections. “For this cause, neutral people are appointed. My party forwarded four names [for the post of CM Punjab] with an impeccable reputation and we thought it would be acceptable to the government of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)”.

“In KP, JUI-F had proposed the name of Azam Khan and the PTI immediately accepted him, because Azam is a very respectable person in the province,” he added.

“In Punjab, the opposition had proposed [the names of] those people who were their “faithful men”. They are not at all neutral and impartial. Therefore, there was no point in holding elections in such an environment where biased and one-sided people are appointed to such important positions. »

Imran recalled that whenever an injustice was done in the past, the country suffered the worst, which also caused its disintegration.

Referring to himself, the president of the PTI said that the “imported leaders” in place were destroying the country to “satisfy their ego” by removing a “popular leader”.

“The PTI was trying to pull the country out of the economic crisis.”

Imran urged people to oppose the ECP’s decision to appoint Naqvi as the Punjab custodian and peacefully register their protest.

Meanwhile, top PTI leader Azam Swati claimed acting chief minister Mohsin Naqvi was a “certified criminal”. “His appointment is a joke with the nation.”

Speaking to the media outside the PTI chairman’s residence here on Monday, Swati said he wanted to tell the establishment that currently all institutions had become “dysfunctional”.

“They (the institutions) can be revived if they are held accountable or if our new military leadership ensures that they operate within the law and the Constitution, which would bring prosperity to the country.”

“Today the courts and the Federal Board of Revenue are not functioning as millions of dollars are smuggled across the border as people do not get justice in the country.”

He urged the army chief, General Asim Munir, to make “history” by “holding the armed forces accountable before the law and the Constitution”.

“[Neither] 600,000 men (army) nor (a) nuclear energy can save this country. Only your determination (COAS) to submit the armed forces to the law can do that,” he added.

