What is Georgias Trump’s election investigation and will it lead to charges? | Georgia





A court hearing on Tuesday will mark one of the most significant developments in a Georgia investigation into whether Donald Trump and his allies committed a crime in their effort to annul the 2020 presidential election. Here’s everything you need to know about this hearing and what to expect next.

What exactly happens on Tuesday?

Since May of last year, a special grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia has been investigating whether Donald Trump committed a crime under state law when he tried to void the election. of 2020 by pressuring state officials to try to undo Joe Bidens’ victory in the state. .

The grand jury concluded its work earlier this month. On Tuesday, there will be a hearing to determine whether the grand jury report should be made public. The special grand jury, made up of 23 jurors and three alternates, recommended that its report be made public.

Why is this survey so important?

Trump and his allies have yet to face criminal consequences for their efforts to void the 2020 election. The Fulton County investigation could be the first time charges have been brought against Trump and his allies for those efforts. . The US House committee that investigated the January 6 attacks also made a criminal referral to the Justice Department, which is also investigating Trump’s actions after the 2020 election.

What is a Special Grand Jury?

A special grand jury sits to investigate a matter and has no time limit. It can subpoena witnesses, unlike an ordinary grand jury, but cannot indict anyone. Instead, it makes a recommendation to prosecutors on whether to pursue the charges.

A regular grand jury sits for a fixed term and hears a wide range of cases. He can finally issue an indictment.

Will we know if Trump will be charged with a crime on Tuesday?

Not necessarily. The special grand jury likely made a recommendation on whether to bring charges against Fani Willis, a Democrat serving her first term as Fulton County prosecutor. Willis can go before a regular grand jury and seek indictments. Tuesday’s hearing could provide some insight into Willis’ thinking about how to move forward.

Why is all this happening in Fulton County, Georgia?

After the 2020 election, Donald Trump and his allies made repeated efforts to get Georgia state officials to attempt to nullify the 2020 election. Many of these actions took place in Atlanta, County of Fulton.

These efforts included Trump’s infamous appeal to Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger asking him to void the election. All I want to do is this: I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have because we won the state, Trump told Raffensperger, who denied the request.

In 2020, Trump campaign officials also appeared at a legislative hearing in Georgia and made false allegations of fraud.

Willis also told Rudy Giuliani, who has played a key role in spreading false election information in Georgia and elsewhere, that he was the target of his investigation. Other targets would have been those who participated in the attempt in Georgia to send fake presidential voters to Congress. Those targets include David Shafer, Georgia’s GOP chairman, and Burt Jones, a 2020 Republican state senator who is now the state’s lieutenant governor.

Willis’ investigation would also include a phone call from Senator Lindsey Graham to Raffensperger in which Graham asked if Raffensperger had the authority to reject mail-in ballots. Willis is also investigating efforts to impeach BJ Pak, the former U.S. attorney with jurisdiction over Atlanta, who refused to go along with Trump’s efforts to void the election.

What criminal charges could Trump face?

There is a menu of legal charges that could be available to prosecutors, legal experts noted. Georgian law prohibits asking, directing or intentionally causing someone else to commit electoral fraud. Another state law makes it a crime to interfere with an election official while they attempt to perform their official duties.

Willis could also sue RICO Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations against Trump and his allies. Relying on RICO, Willis could prosecute multiple defendants at once, showing they were part of a larger conspiracy to interfere with the election. Willis has used the law in the past and hired a RICO attorney to help with the Trump investigation.

Who testified before the special grand jury?

Senior elected officials, both nationally and in Georgia, appeared before the panel. He heard testimony from Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and Raffensperger as well as Giuliani, Graham and Mark Meadows, Trump’s former chief of staff. These last three went to court to prevent them from appearing. All three failed.

