BBC chairman’s appointment to be reconsidered after Boris Johnson loan questions





LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) – Britain’s public appointments watchdog said on Monday it would look into how Richard Sharp was chosen to chair the BBC following questions about his role in securing a a loan for then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson just before his selection. . Sharp, a former Goldman Sachs banker, said he introduced an old friend who wanted to help Johnson to a government official in late 2020, but his involvement went no further. Both Sharp and Johnson faced questions after The Sunday Times reported that Sharp helped secure security for a loan of up to 800,000 pounds ($988,240) for Johnson. Public Appointments Commissioner William Shawcross said in a letter to Opposition MP Lucy Powell that he would review the appointment to ensure it complied with the governance code for public appointments. The BBC said it had no role in recruiting the president and that all matters were for the government. Sharp, however, said the broadcaster’s appointments committee would check that all appropriate guidelines had been followed within the BBC since his arrival. He had applied to chair the BBC when old friend Sam Blyth was introduced, and was offered the role in January 2021. Sharp said in a letter to BBC staff on Monday that he did not want the issue to distract from the challenges facing the broadcaster. “I was not involved in making a loan or putting up a guarantee, and I did not arrange any financing,” he said in the letter published by the BBC. “What I did was seek to introduce (an old friend) Sam Blyth to the appropriate government official.” He said he had agreed with government officials to avoid any conflict he would have nothing more to do with the case. Blyth is also Johnson’s distant cousin. The Sunday Times said a loan was finalized in February 2021, with Blyth’s role as guarantor being declared internally the following month. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Monday the nomination process was rigorous and independent. “It’s transparent and published online and Mr. Sharp’s nomination went through that full process,” he told reporters. Johnson told Sky News on Monday the controversy was “absolute nonsense”. “Let me just tell you that Richard Sharp is a good and wise man, but he knows absolutely nothing about my personal finances,” he said. Sharp said the government confirmed he was appointed on merit and the recruitment process was followed appropriately. ($1 = 0.8095 pounds) Additional reporting by Muvija M and Kylie MacLellan; written by Paul Sandle. Editing by Sharon Singleton Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/bbc-chairman-no-conflict-helping-secure-loan-boris-johnson-2023-01-23/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos