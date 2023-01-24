Politics
JNU cancels screening of BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, says it could ‘disturb peace’ | India News
New Delhi: Amid a row over the controversial BBC documentary about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the 2022 Gujarat riots, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has warned students about its screening, saying such “activity unauthorized” could “disturb the peace and harmony” of the university campus. The university administration has also warned that strict action will be taken against students who defy the order and screen the controversial documentary, which has already been banned by the Center.
The warning from the prestigious university came after a group of students released a brochure for the screening of the documentary on Tuesday. According to a notice issued by the JNU administration, the students representing the name of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union did not request permission for the screening of “India: The Modi Question”, the documentary of the BBC, to the administration.
The JNU notice further stated that such “unauthorized activity” can “disturb the peace and harmony” of the college campus. “It has been brought to the attention of the administration that a group of students have published on behalf of JNUSU a brochure for the screening of a documentary/film “India: The Modi Question” scheduled for January 24, 2023 at 9:00 p.m. at Teflas,” the notice said.
“No prior permission for this event has been taken from the JNU administration. This is to emphasize that such unauthorized activity may disturb the peace and harmony of the university campus,” it said. -he adds.
The administration has advised people to rescind the strict action screening warning against them if they fail to comply with the advice. “Students/individuals concerned are strongly advised to cancel the proposed program immediately, failing which strict disciplinary measures may be taken in accordance with University rules. This is subject to the approval of the competent authority”, did he declare.
It may be recalled that last week the Center denounced the BBC’s controversial documentary series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing it as a “propaganda piece” designed to push a discredited narrative.
“We believe this to be a propaganda piece designed to promote a particular discredited narrative. The bias and lack of objectivity and frankly lingering colonial mindset are plainly visible,” said the External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi during a weekly press briefing.
The MEA spokesperson added that the documentary is a reflection of individuals who are peddling this narrative again. Meanwhile, in a forceful response to the BBC documentary, more than 300 prominent Indians, including retired judges, bureaucrats and veterans of the armed forces, have signed a statement criticizing Britain’s national broadcaster for showing ” implacable prejudices” against India and its leader.
(With contributions from the agency)
