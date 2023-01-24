Trump plots to shut down 2024 rivals in South Carolina





Tim Scott is a potential rival from South Carolina for Donald Trump and his supporter Lindsey Graham. Photo: Patrick Semansky/AP/Shutterstock

Much of the early talk of the 2024 Republican presidential contest involves speculation about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ potential candidacy. But less than a year before voting is likely to begin in Iowa, the only actually announced candidate, Donald Trump, has been waggling off a very slow start to attempt a power play in one of the early states: South Carolina. On January 28, Trump will be in Colombia to announce his 2024 leadership team in the state which is currently designated as the third state in the GOP nominating process. The star hosts would be South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, who endorsed Trump, and Senator Lindsey Graham, who is expected to formalize his own endorsement of Trump.

Besides the fact that this event represents the first real sign of life for the Trumps 2024 campaign since announcing his candidacy in November, it clearly represents an effort to quell the potential challenges of two South Carolinas: Senator Tim Scott and the former Governor and United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley. . Scott showed up in early caucuses and primary states while inspiring some serious buzz in Beltway circles. And Haley admitted she was considering a run despite an earlier promise that she would support Trump if he attempted a comeback in 2024.

The apparent effort to bully Scott and Haley makes Trumps Palmetto State bet particularly interesting, but it’s a logical place for him to launch his campaign anyway. Every Republican presidential candidate since 1980 has won the state primary, and as the first state in the South to vote, this is something of a gateway to a region rich in GOP delegates. Trump’s victory there in 2016 was pivotal; he won all 50 state delegates, crushing the candidacy of early favorite Jeb Bush and leaving rivals Marco Rubio (Haleys’ nominee) and Ted Cruz in serious trouble.

The question right now, however, is whether Trump’s event will be seen as a success or a sign of his relative weakness. As The Washington Post reports, many South Carolina Republican politicians find excuses to avoid the State House MAGA celebration:

Donald Trump’s advisers have showered Republican officials in South Carolina with pleading phone calls in recent weeks in an effort to secure endorsements and participants for the former presidents’ first campaign in the 2024 cycle next week.

But the calls rushed headlong into a complicated new reality: Many state lawmakers and political operatives, and even some of his former supporters, aren’t ready to pick a presidential candidate.

Haley and Scott aside, other potential candidates showed the flag in South Carolina, whose Republicans (like those in other early states) would prefer a competitive primary that grabs attention and campaign dollars over a Trump coronation, according to the Post:

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo ran Facebook ads in the state this year, promising to help principled conservatives in South Carolina restore the American Dream! Former Vice President Mike Pence visited South Carolina last month, capping a year that has seen him work closely with church leaders in the state.

There is also, of course, interest in DeSantis in South Carolina. And if Trump hopes to convince the Florida governor to skip a race in 2024 and wait out his comeback campaign, a show of force in the early states is essential. It will be a good idea to watch Graham closely at the Trump event this weekend. He has quite clearly decided that his own political future depends on maintaining good relations with the 45th president. But he’s also a shrewd politician who can smell weakness a mile away. And even if he plays his role of banging the tubs for Trump in Colombia, hell will probably find a way to let the world know if his nominee is already losing altitude.

