Imran Khan unveils mass protest plan to resist Naqvi nomination





LAHORE: Former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan has accused the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) of appointing media tycoon Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi as Acting Chief Minister to ‘rig’ the upcoming elections in Punjab.

Mohsin Naqvi was nominated by the same people who marked us. Now they will do all they can to defeat our party in the election through rigging, he told a televised press conference on Monday.

The PTI chairman’s statement comes a day after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) appointed Naqvi as interim after the province’s ruling party and opposition failed to reach consensus on a name for the post.

In his speech, Imran called on his supporters and party workers to stage protests outside the ECP offices against Naqvi’s nomination.

I invite you all to take to the streets starting tomorrow for your future. If we accept his nomination, there will be no difference between us and the sheep, he pointed out.

He accused the ECP of causing irreparable damage to the country, saying he would challenge the interim CM’s appointment in court.

I have never seen such a dishonest electoral commission. They always give verdicts against us. The names we gave for the Acting Chief Minister were honest people.

Imran said the role of the interim set-up resembled that of a “neutral arbiter”, adding: The appointment of Mohsin Naqvi proved the bias of the election commission.

Mohsin Naqvi will appoint police and other bureaucrats who will rig the elections, he claimed.

Key player in the regime change operation

The former prime minister claimed the new acting chief minister was a key player in the ‘regime change operation’ which was allegedly carried out in collusion with the United States to overthrow his government in April this year. last.

The man who did everything to overthrow our government was Mohsin Naqvi. He would meet the former army chief and Nawaz Sharif. He is also not impartial or morally fit for the job, he noted.

Calling Naqvi a bitter enemy of his party, Imran said his TV station was spreading propaganda against the PTI, saying he had held meetings with his political rivals to convince them to overthrow the PTI-led government.

If free and fair elections are not held, the situation will spiral out of control and the country could face a situation similar to that of Sri Lanka, he reiterated.

Imran said the incumbent leaders know they cannot defeat his party in the elections, that’s why they don’t want to hold elections.

Naqvis’s name was agreed at a meeting of the ECP chaired by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja and attended by four members of the commission, in addition to the ECP Secretary and of the special secretary and the director general of the ECP, right.

Born in Lahore and educated in the United States, Naqvi is a journalist by profession. He was appointed regional chief of CNN upon his return to Pakistan. Naqvi founded a local media network in 2009 and now owns six news channels and a newspaper, according to some media.

After the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly, former Chief Minister Parvez Elahi proposed Ahmed Nawaz Sukhira and Naveed Akram Cheema for the post of Acting Chief Minister, while Opposition Leader Hamza Shehbaz suggested the names of Ahad Cheema and Mohsin Naqvi.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pakistantoday.com.pk/2023/01/23/imran-khan-unveils-mass-protest-plan-to-resist-naqvis-appointment/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos