Erdogan says Sweden should not expect Turkey’s support for NATO bid after anti-Islamic protests





Sweden sTurkey should not be expected to support its candidacy for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday, days after a copy of the Koran was burned in a of a demonstration in Stockholm. Sweden, along with Finland, applied to join NATO after Russia invaded Ukraine last February, but the countries need all 30 NATO members to ratify their applications to join. Hungary said it would approve Sweden’s bid early this year. Turkey was less willing. FORMER SWEDISH INTELLIGENCE AGENT SENTENCED TO LIFE IN PRISON FOR SPYING FOR RUSSIA “Sweden should not expect support from us for NATO,” Erdogan said. “It is clear that those who have caused such disgrace in front of our country’s embassy can no longer expect any benevolence from us regarding their candidacy.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks to members of his ruling party, in Ankara, Turkey, Friday, July 26, 2019. Erdogan says Turkey is determined to destroy what he called a “terrorist corridor” in northern Syria, whether or not Turkey and the United States agree on the establishment of a safe zone. Turkish and US officials have held talks for a safe zone east of the Euphrates to address Turkey’s security concerns. (Presidential Press Service via AP, Pool)

(Presidential Press Service via AP, Pool) The Turkish president’s statements came after Rasmus Paludan, a far-right Danish party politician, burned a Koran outside the Turkish embassy last weekend. And earlier this month, Kurdish protesters in Sweden hanging an effigy of Erdoğan. The most recent demonstration was previously approved by the Swedish authorities, but the fire itself was not sanctioned, according to BBC News. Many denounced the Quran burned as a hate crime, while others argued it was an act of free speech. Turkey, a Muslim-majority country, condemned the Swedish government’s decision to allow the protest as “totally unacceptable”, the UK-based outlet reported. We condemn in the strongest possible terms the despicable attack on our holy book. Allowing this anti-Islamic act, which targets Muslims and insults our sacred values, under the guise of freedom of speech is completely unacceptable, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said, through CNN. A separate protest was held in the city in support of the Kurds and against Sweden’s bid for NATO membership, and a group of pro-Turkish protesters also staged a rally outside the Turkish Embassy, ​​all two police license holders, the outlet added. Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said Islamophobic actions such as the one carried out by Paludan are appalling. “Sweden has a great deal of freedom of expression, but that does not imply that the Swedish government, or myself, supports the views expressed,” Billstrom said. Much of Turkey’s apprehension, if not outright rejection, of the Scandinavian country’s NATO bid centers on Sweden’s membership in the Turkish Kurds. Erdogan complains that the Kurdish diaspora in Sweden is full of ties to the PKK, a Kurdish militant group designated as a foreign terrorist organization. Erdogan also protested last fall against Sweden’s and Finland’s refusal to sell arms to Turkey. CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER As long as terrorist organizations demonstrate in the streets of Sweden and as long as terrorists are inside the Swedish parliament, there will be no positive approach from Turkey towards Sweden, Erdogan said last October. Erdogan also drew a distinction between Sweden and Finland, saying “Finland is not a country where terrorists roam free”. Finnish and Swedish officials want to join NATO simultaneously, a joint move that reflects the traditional unity of their strategic cultures.

