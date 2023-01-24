LIV to hold 3 events at Trump sites; ranking decision looms





The second year of Saudi-funded LIV Golf will take place at three courses owned by former President Donald Trump as part of a 14-event program in 2023, according to a report by SI.com.

The report says LIV Golf has announced its schedule, although LIV’s website only said a full schedule is coming soon. The rival league previously announced it would open its season Feb. 24-26 at Mexico’s Mayakoba Golf Resort, which previously hosted a stop on the PGA Tour.

LIV Golf did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Meanwhile, the UK’s Daily Telegraph quoted European Tour CEO Keith Pelley as saying he and PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan recused themselves as official board members. of the World Golf Ranking of any discussion of whether LIV Golf should receive World Ranking Points.

The PGA Tour has confirmed that Monahan was not part of the December board meeting that discussed the status of LIVs. It usually takes a year for a new course to join the OWGR system, and the LIV Golfs league of 54-hole events without cuts does not meet some of the OWGR guidelines.

LIV Golf previously announced seven venues, including four that were previously used on the PGA Tour or Mayakoba European Tour, The Gallery at Dove Mountain north of Tucson, Arizona; The Greenbrier in West Virginia; and Valderrama in Spain.

The full schedule, according to SI.com, includes Trump National in northern Virginia (May 26-28), Trump National in Bedminster, New Jersey (August 11-13), and Trump National Doral near Miami (Aug. to October 22). ).

Trumps courses in Bedminster and Doral were part of last year’s program, as were Centurion outside London and Rich Harvest Farms in suburban Chicago. Last year’s schedule is missing one stop outside of Boston.

Trump National Doral hosted the final tag team championship of the inaugural season. From now on, the LIV Golf team championship will be held in Saudi Arabia. A year ago, a regular LIV event was held in Saudi Arabia before going to Doral.

SI.com also reported that Majed Al-Sorour, Managing Director of LIV Golf and CEO of the Saudi Golf Federation, is stepping down but will still be a member of LIV’s Board of Directors. Al-Sorour was considered one of the main negotiators in signing players.

Greg Norman, CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf, had urged last year that Pelley and Monahan recuse themselves from the OWGR’s decision on whether the rival circuit should be given ranking points.

Pelley said he, Monahan and Keith Waters, a longtime European tour manager who represents the International PGA Tours Federation on the OWGR board, recused themselves.

That leaves only the leaders of the four majors Augusta National Golf Club, the US Golf Association, Royal & Ancient and PGA of America as well as OWGR President Peter Dawson to decide on LIV.

I haven’t looked at the LIV app and haven’t given my opinion on an app I haven’t seen, Pelley told The Telegraph. So as far as LIV is concerned, we are not involved in it and have no influence or say in what happens.

The developments come a week after LIV Golf announced a television partnership with The CW, in which the weekend rounds will be televised in the United States and the Friday round will be available on the networks app.

