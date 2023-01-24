‘Not familiar…’: US reacts to controversial BBC documentary criticizing Prime Minister Modi





Image source: ANI/PTI US reacts to BBC documentary criticizing PM Modi BBC documentary line: The United States has given its reaction to the ongoing row over a BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which has sparked controversy since its release. Speaking at a press briefing on Monday January 23, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said he was unfamiliar with the documentary. “I am not familiar with the documentary you are referring to, however, I am very familiar with the shared values ​​that make the United States and India two thriving and vibrant democracies,” he remarked. US reactions to BBC documentary He said there are several factors, including political, economic and incredibly deep people-to-people ties, that support the United States’ global strategic engagement with India. Calling India’s democracy dynamic, Price said the United States looks to anything that binds the two countries together. “we look at everything that unites us, and we seek to strengthen all those elements that unite us. When we have concerns about the actions that are taken in India, we have expressed those that we have had the opportunity to do that, ” he added. He also underlined the exceptionally close relationship between the United States and India as well as the fact that the two countries share the values ​​common to the American and Indian democracies. “I’m not aware of this documentary that you are quoting, but I will basically say that there are a number of elements that underpin the global strategic partnership that we have with our Indian partners. There are close political ties, there are economic ties, there are exceptionally deep people-to-people ties between the United States and India, but one of those additional elements are the values ​​that we share, the common values to American democracy and Indian democracy,” Price added. ALSO READ: ‘Can disrupt university peace’: JNU cancels screening of BBC documentary on PM Modi MEA slams documentary bias and ‘piece of propaganda’ Meanwhile, the External Affairs Department responded to the BBC documentary saying it was entirely biased. In a weekly press conference, MEA spokesman Arindam Bagchi said: “We believe this is a propaganda article. It has no objectivity. It is biased . Note that this was not screened in India. We don’t want to comment on this anymore so it doesn’t get a lot of dignity.” He even raised questions about “the purpose of the exercise and the agenda behind it”. It should be noted here that the UK-based media BBC released a documentary – India: The Modi Question”. The documentary, which was released last week and now banned in India, is allegedly based on the Gujarat riots and the role of then leader Minister Narendra Modi. (With ANI entries) READ ALSO :Government blocks tweets sharing BBC documentary criticizing PM Modi, sources say latest news from india

