Imran Khan to protest selection of Punjab goalkeeper CM

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jan 23 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan announced on Monday that his party will protest against the appointment of Acting Chief Minister of Punjab Province Mohsin Naqvi and will would also move to court. In a video message, Imran Khan said, “I will start protest from tomorrow (Tuesday) in Lahore then I will go to Pindi on Wednesday, Faislabad, Multan against the appointment of corrupt Mohsin Naqvi as CM Punjab Guardian.” Earlier on Sunday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) appointed Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi as Acting Chief Minister of Punjab Province, Dawn reported, adding that the ECP’s decision came after that the matter was referred to the election watchdog after a bipartisan parliamentary committee failed to reach consensus on the matter within the allotted time. Talking about taking the matter to court, Khan said that according to the constitution, after the dissolution of the previous government, the guardian must give the next election date within the next 48 hours, but so far CM and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa , Punjab goalkeeper, gave no details. as a CM keeper a day earlier. “When I was in power, I received a report of a man who tried hardest to overthrow [PTI’s] government. His name was Mohsin Naqvi. The intelligence office has also provided a report on his activities,” Khan said, expressing concern over the media mogul. “Mohsin Naqvi will bring in all those people who are our fierce adversaries,” he added.

Calling the election commission “the worst”, the ousted prime minister said his decision to appoint Naqvi as interim was the “wrong decision”. He also recalled the previous protest saying, “We have dissolved the assembly so that a new election can begin but after the appointment of the new custodian, the future of the election appears to be in the dark. with the co-president of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Asif Ali Zardari “The standards of our democracy have deteriorated so much that no one trusts the government to hold transparent elections. The fundamental reason behind an interim government is its neutrality,” said Khan. The former prime minister lamented that the names proposed for the position of interim CM by his party were all rejected. “We chose the name of Nasir Khosa thinking they will like it. , we thought there would be no objection to it too. Naveed Akram Cheema was also [Prime Minister] Shehbaz Sharif’s secretary. But they rejected all our names,” he said. Khan also swore that he would not accept a “corrupt” person in such a high position. Ur Rehman said he had decided not to be part of the process, The Dawn reported.

