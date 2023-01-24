KC Singh | The Rising Indies Challenge: Tackling China and Pakistan

The peace card seems unplayable in both countries due to national political constraints.

The year 2023 opened with interesting developments involving Pakistan and China and their impact on India’s national interests. This was before public discourse was hijacked by a BBC documentary about the 2002 Godhra riots and the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, then chief minister of Gujarat. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs abandoned all other tasks and began to demonize the documentary and its makers. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak tried to limit the damage with an intervention in parliament, although too measured to be effective.

Before that, two events sparked intense speculation about India’s relations with Pakistan and China. The first was an interview that Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif gave on Al-Arabiya TV during his visit to the United Arab Emirates. He admitted that three wars with India had caused unemployment, poverty and economic damage in Pakistan, and added that his country had learned its lesson. However, while seeking normal relations with India, he added the caveat that this could only happen if the burning issues were addressed. He explained that India must reverse the constitutional changes made in August 2019, including the repeal of Jam-mu and Kashmir’s special rights under Section 370. This was a reiteration of Pakistan’s already known position, which even former Prime Minister Imran Khan had articulated.

The Indian reaction was less than enthusiastic, even bordering on skepticism. If proof was needed that even within the ruling coalition in Pakistan there was no unanimity, Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Zardari Bhutto during his visit to the United States made remarks diplomatic and scathing attacks on the Indian Prime Minister. More recently, his deputy, Hina Rabbani Khar, sharing the stage with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in Davos on January 19, alleged that the statehood that India displayed episodically was now completely absent. Sri Sri had to reaffirm the Indian position that Pakistan-sponsored terrorism was the root cause of mutual distrust.

Meanwhile, it emerged that after China lifted the lock on the process, Abdul Rahman Makki, the deputy leader of the feared terrorist group Lashkar-e-Tayyaba, was finally listed as a terrorist by the 1267 Sanctions Committee. of ONU. Is there a connection between these random events? First, context is important. Shehbaz Sharif was in the United Arab Emirates seeking financial assistance as Pakistan’s financial situation neared collapse. Pakistan is aware of the personal relationship Mr Modi may have had with Emirati President Mohammed bin Zayed. According to an old assessment of the ruling Al Nahyan family in Abu Dhabi, due to their close relations with India and Pakistan and the citizens of both countries present in the UAE in dominant numbers, good India-Pakistan relations benefit to their nation. It is possible that the United States helped encourage the Emiratis to mediate. Relations between the United States and Pakistan have also improved recently after Mr. Imran Khan’s ouster. The assassination by a US drone of Zayman al-Zawaahiri, surviving leader of al-Qaeda, in Kabul had all the signs of assistance from Pakistani intelligence services. The deterioration of relations between the ruling Taliban in Kabul and Pakistan is becoming more apparent by the day. It also converges the American and Pakistani assessment of Afghanistan.

Therefore, Sharif’s epiphany may have occurred due to more than sudden self-realization. Pakistan’s financial vulnerability would encourage those bailing it out to try to wean it off China and integrate it into a peaceful South Asian construct. Logically, only this can provide a lasting solution to Pakistan’s financial health. While China’s economic rise has helped lift ASEAN countries like Vietnam, a booming India can bring prosperity to all of South Asia, provided of course that the Indo-Pakistani differences cease to be an obstacle.

However, the time has not yet come for such sage advice. India is barely a year away from the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, for which the ruling BJP is already preparing. Pakistan will also face national elections this year, with an ascendant Imran Khan threatening to regain power. Thus, Mr. Sharif cannot present Mr. Khan with any vulnerability that a compromise on their position in Kashmir would constitute. Similarly, in India, with a likely global economic slowdown and its possible impact on India, the Narendra Modi government cannot risk diluting its majority nationalist plan. The peace card seems unplayable in both countries due to national political constraints.

China presents a very different challenge. President Xi Jinping, having consolidated his power, appears to be calibrating China’s aggressive posture. After a reversal of the Zero Covid policy, he let the virus sweep through his indiscriminately vaccinated population. After weeks of denying mass deaths, China finally announced that 59,938 people died of Covid-19 between December 8 and January 12. Even this figure is considered by most international experts to be an undercount. China also conceded that by the end of 2022, China had 850,000 fewer people than at the start. This was the first population decline since the disastrous Great Leap Forward that ended in 1962. China’s fertility rate persists at 1.2% when the replacement level is 2.1%. Meanwhile, last year China’s economy grew by just 3%, the weakest since 1976. This bodes ill for future growth as it deprives the economy of new workers, in addition to creating a growing number old and unproductive people who will need pensions. and health care.

Chinese exports also fell by 9.9% on an annual basis.

But this is where a new contradiction emerges. Xi’s New Year speech adopted a less aggressive and more measured tone. Muscle flexing on Taiwan unification was dropped, as were grim warnings about outside forces. Statesmanship has become the new talisman as President Xi pledged that we cherish peace and development and value friends and partners. However, on January 18, he had a videoconference with PLA forces near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Khunjerab and reportedly inspected their combat readiness. He postulated that in recent years the region has been constantly changing. Notably, the area faces the eastern part of Ladakh where the post-Galwan standoff between India and China still persists in some sectors. This came as Bhutan sat down to settle its border issue with China. New Delhi’s nervousness at being overwhelmed was evident as Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra rushed to Thimphu to decipher China’s moves.

India must question President John F. Kennedy’s remark that domestic politics can only defeat us; foreign policy can kill us. When a democracy is jeopardized by majoritarian nationalism, the reverse may also be true.

