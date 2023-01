Donald Trump wins golf tournament despite being 600 miles away

Source: Mega

Donald Trump is said to have won his club’s golf tournament when he was hundreds of miles away for a funeral, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 76-year-old was not present on Saturday when the members played the first 18 holes of the senior championship at his West Palm Beach golf club.

Despite missing the tournament, Trump was declared the winner.

The ex-president missed the first 18 holes to attend the memorial service for his Diamond and Silk mega supporters in North Carolina. Photos and videos have circulated showing him not only attending the funeral, but also speaking there, so there’s no denying he was there.

Trump was able to win because he reportedly informed members that he had a fantastic round of golf on Thursday, and that would count as his day one score.

According to Daily Mail, his score was 40 using the Stableford method and beat Saturday’s fastest lap. Insiders revealed that Trump’s competitors were unsurprised by his actions, and he was eager to rejoice in his totally on-brand social media victory for #45.

“Competed against many great golfers and hit the ball long and straight,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social social media platform after his weekend win.

“The reason I am announcing this on fabulous TRUTH is that in a very real way it serves as a physical exam, only MUCH more difficult,” he continued, failing to reveal that he allegedly breached the rules to win.

“You need strength and endurance to WIN, and I have strength and endurance – most others don’t,” he added. “You also need strength and endurance to GOVERN!”

While Trump’s golf game may be strong, his relationship with his daughter, Ivanka, is falling apart.

The former first daughter has taken a step back from her controversial father to work on her marriage after dad Donald’s political aspirations drove a wedge between her and husband Jared Kushner.

According to the source, their once solid relationship began to crumble after Donald lost the 2020 presidential election, sparking the Capitol Riot, Jared allegedly gave Ivanka an ultimatum.

Jared acknowledged that Donald had become radioactive and he pushed Ivanka to abandon her father for the sake of their own reputation and the future of their children, the source explained. They still have big ambitions and see themselves as card-carrying power brokers. But Jared knew that if Ivanka continued to stand by her father, all of his great business dealings would go out the window!

Ivanka announced that she would not be joining Donald on the campaign trail, instead focusing on her family and stepping away from politics. Despite rumors that their marriage is falling apart, the couple are still moving forward with building their $24 million dream home in Miami’s exclusive “Billionaire Bunker” community.

