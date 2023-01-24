Politics
Wheeler dealer Boris Johnson and his tricky relationship with money
Boris Johnson is deeply protective of his personal life, but one thing almost universally recognized by those who know him is that he has a delicate relationship with money.
It therefore came as no surprise to them that he secretly got a loan guarantee of up to 800,000 when he was prime minister.
He used to say he never got paid enough, recalls a source who worked at No 10 under Johnson. He was so incredibly tight with money, jokes were made if his wallet ever came out.
Another described him as a wheel-dealer and claimed that at the time Downing Street staff believed there were some pretty ridiculous arrangements going on to fund his lifestyle, referring to the way whose redecoration of Johnson’s apartment was originally funded before he reimbursed the costs personally.
The credit facility loan was reportedly guaranteed by a distant Canadian cousin of Johnson, introduced to Cabinet Secretary Simon Case by Richard Sharp just before he was recruited as BBC chairman.
It only came to light over the weekend after a report in the Sunday Times. But Johnson’s financial dependence on others goes back many years.
When redecoration of the Downing Street flat where he lived with his wife, Carrie, and their children was underway, some of the funding initially came from a Tory peer, David Brownlow.
Brownlow provided 58,000 to cover part of the bill for the lavish interior design makeover, before Johnson paid all the costs after the arrangement was in place.
I couldn’t understand why they had to have such expensive wallpaper, sighed a cabinet minister who served under Johnson, speaking of the alleged cost of £840 per roll.
Caroline Slocock, Margaret Thatcher’s former private secretary, said the former prime minister was far more frugal on spending than Johnson, including in the Downing Street flat.
Thatcher paid for her own ironing board and turned down two extra sets of taxpayer-funded sheets because she was not only naturally thrifty, but also very concerned about optics, Slocock said.
Johnson’s credit facility and lack of prior disclosure about it is evidence of a constitutional hole in which some gifts, donations and financial aid must be publicly recorded and others must not, Slocock said.
She added: There couldn’t be anything wrong with these things, but that’s the perception, isn’t it? Secrecy makes the situation worse.
In addition to the apartment overhaul, Johnson is also said to have incurred high costs due to a costly divorce from his ex-wife, Marina Wheeler. If his at least seven children benefited from expensive private schooling, that too could have quickly added up to six-figure sums.
A spokesperson for Johnson denied using the loan facility to pay off the renovation, or using it to support other aspects of his lifestyle, including nannies and school fees, telling the place that he personally paid all the expenses.
Johnson was regularly offered financial support, whether in the form of free vacations or accommodation.
Among the most generous benefactors are Lord and Lady Bamford of construction equipment manufacturer JCB. They covered $23,000 from her wedding celebration, from marquee rental to portable toilets, flowers and an ice cream van.
The members’ register of interests shows the couple have, between them, given gifts and hospitality worth an estimated 84,000 since Johnson announced he would step down as prime minister.
Separately, he received a Caribbean vacation worth at least $15,000 after winning the 2019 general election. The trip was facilitated by David Ross, a conservative donor and co-founder of Carphone Warehouse, but an investigation was launched by the Standards Commissioner when it emerged that the villa he was staying in was owned by Sarah Richardson, an American financier.
However, Johnson barely lived on the bread line when he was prime minister. As well as being entitled to a salary of 164,080, he is said to have rented two properties in Camberwell, south London, and Thame, Oxfordshire.
He also earned thousands of dollars from his books and was handsomely paid for a Daily Telegraph column to the tune of £22,900 for 10 hours a month in the year before he moved to No.10.
As a former prime minister, Johnson also receives an allowance of up to 115,000. The Liberal Democrats have launched a bid to try to deny him access until he discloses the latest loans.
Chief party whip Wendy Chamberlain explained the reason, saying: We know he’s only interested in following the money, so it’s time to hit him where it hurts his wallet.
As well as giving lucrative speeches since leaving office, Johnson has also received a million-euro donation from a Thailand-based British businessman, one of the largest on record for a British politician.
Johnson brushed off questions about the credit facility when questioned by reporters outside his home on Monday and denied any conflict of interest in Sharps’ involvement just before his appointment to a top BBC job .
Sharp himself said he was not involved in securing or arranging a loan and believes he was appointed on merit.
A spokesperson for Johnson also said Sharp never gave him financial advice and denied that Johnson asked him for financial advice.
They added that all of Johnson’s financial arrangements were properly reported and recorded on the advice of officials.
