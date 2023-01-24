Imran Khan says he will challenge Punjab CM keeper’s appointment to SC





Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan says he will challenge Mohsin Naqvi’s appointment as Punjab’s acting chief minister in the Supreme Court, calling him an ‘enemy’ of his party and blaming the commission election of having reduced the country to a “banana”. Republic”.

Naqvi was sworn in as Acting Chief Minister of Punjab on Sunday evening, hours after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) unanimously decided to appoint him to the post.

His appointment came after the province’s ruling party and opposition failed to reach consensus on a name for the post.

Naqvi, who was one of two candidates put forward by former Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, owns a media house and says he is very close to PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari.

Khan’s party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), calls Naqvi “the leader of Zardari in his corruption”.

PML-N is used to selecting its own umpires, but it is amazing how ECP chose a sworn enemy of PTI as CM Punjab custodian, a position meant for a non-partisan person,” Khan said in a statement. tweet.

PTI chief posted a photo of Naqvi’s plea bargain to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) asking that he be allowed to pay Rs 3.5 million as a plea bargain in the Haris Steels bribery case Mills.

“Naqvi entered into a voluntary return agreement with the anti-corruption watchdog and the Supreme Court had declared in suo motu case No. 17/2016 that a person responsible for voluntary return could not hold any public office federal or provincial or in any state organization,” he said.

“The ECP helped reduce Pak to a banana republic making our democracy a joke. I will hold a presser tomorrow to expose all this farce,” he said on Sunday. Khan said Naqvi was tasked with delaying elections in Punjab and sabotaging the PTI.

Mohsin Naqvi came with a two-point program to extend the mandate of the current structure for another year and do everything he can to harm the PTI,” tweeted Moonis Elahi, senior official of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid. (PMLQ).

Former PTI chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi dissolved the Punjab Assembly on January 12 over Khan’s wish to push the federal coalition led by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to call for snap polls .

The PTI also dissolved the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly last week. However, the government and the opposition reached a consensus on the position of acting chief minister.

