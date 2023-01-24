US stays clear of BBC controversy over PM Modi; leaves India-Pak talks on bilateral track | world news





Despite a series of lingering questions to get the US State Department to criticize Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the recent BBC documentary on Gujarat, the United States (US) has refused to engage in controversy. or to comment on the issue, and instead chose to highlight the close relationship between the two countries, particularly around shared values. Separately, while expressing its desire to see regional peace and stability in South Asia, the State Department also said that the pace, scope and character of talks between India and Pakistan should be decided by the two countries themselves. At Monday’s routine press conference, when a reporter from a Pakistani publication quoted the BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots and said he regretted that no US official had yet criticized Modi, State Department spokesman Ned Price said he was unaware of the documentary. . Basically what I would say is that there are a number of elements that underpin the global strategic partnership that we have with our Indian partners. There are close political ties, economic ties, exceptionally deep people-to-people ties between the United States and India. But one of those additional elements are the values ​​that we share, the values ​​that are common to American democracy and Indian democracy, he said. Read also :Government blocks access to BBC documentary on Gujarat riots Price said India is the largest democracy in the world, and also a vibrant democracy. We look to all that unites us, and we seek to strengthen all those elements that unite us. When the reporter persisted, asking how US officials stationed in Gujarat in 2002 were unaware that violence had taken place under Modis (who was then the state’s chief minister), Price repeated that he was unfamiliar with the documentary. I know very well the common values ​​that unite the United States and India as two thriving and vibrant democracies. When we have concerns about the measures taken in India, we have expressed them. We had the opportunity to do so. But above all, we want to reinforce these values ​​which are at the heart of our relationship. Asked, unclearly, if such a foreign policy affected President Joe Bidens’ Indian voters, Price said they hadn’t thought of it in those terms. I don’t think about domestic politics, and neither does anyone in this building. Must read:Propaganda: MEA rejects BBC documentary on Modi Responding to a separate question on Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharifs’ comments on peace talks with India, Price said the United States has long called for regional stability in South Asia. That’s certainly what we want to see. We want to see him progress. In terms of our partnership, our partnerships with India and Pakistan are relationships that stand on their own. We do not view these relationships as zero-sum. They stand alone. Regarding the talks themselves, Price said, “The pace, the scope, the character of any dialogue between India and Pakistan is the business of these two countries, India and Pakistan. This is in line with India’s position that the New Delhi-Islamabad relationship, in all its dimensions, is a bilateral matter.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashant Jha is the US correspondent for the Hindustan Times based in Washington DC. He is also the editor of HT Premium. Jha previously served as the newspaper’s editor and national political editor/bureau chief. He is the author of How the BJP Wins: Inside India’s Greatest Election Machine and Battles of the New Republic: A Contemporary History of Nepal.

…See the details

