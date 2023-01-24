Donald Trump claimed he didn’t know who ‘Silk’ was at Diamond’s funeral





Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Donald Trump attended the funeral of Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway in North Carolina this weekend, who died on January 8 of unknown causes. Hardaway, along with his sister, Rochelle “Silk” Richardson, were two of Trump’s most vocal supporters, fighting for the former president throughout his 2016 campaign and beyond.

But unfortunately, due to a momentary cerebral fart or simply a complete lack of gratitude and compassion, Trump seemed to have forgotten who the living member of the duo, commonly referred to as Diamond and Silk, was during his eulogy. sister. The omission was particularly glaring, as Richardson had just shone on how Trump had made them both feel like immediate family.

“The world has lost one of its brightest stars,” Trump told the crowd gathered to remember Hardaway on Saturday. “But I see we have another star who was equal to, but she stepped up and she’s different. I’m serious, I thought I knew them both, I didn’t know them. I knew Diamond, but I didn’t know Silk at all. I just discovered Silk. You are fantastic, you are going to go beyond anyone’s wildest imagination.

After Silk says how much she loves Trump and all the good times they had together, Trump stands up and says this: I knew Diamond, but I didn’t know Silk at all. I just discovered Silk. You are fantastic. pic.twitter.com/jgReN5hW5C

— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 21, 2023

At other points in the eulogy, Trump found another way to do the funeral all around him complaining about the time taken.

“You know, they said, just give me some time. I have a lot of people waiting for me in a place called Palm Beach, Florida,” he continued. “They said, ‘Give me some time. What do you think it will take? “About 15 20 minutes there and back.” I said, ‘Well, it might take longer.’ It’s a little over 15 minutes, isn’t it? »

I can tell you one thing for sure, because he said it himself 5 times, Trump certainly did NOT expect to attend more than 3 hours of hymns and stories at the Diamonds memorial service today: they said about 15-20 minutes there and back. It’s a little over 15 minutes, isn’t it? pic.twitter.com/IZgRioU3Iq

— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 22, 2023

While discussing the latest in a long line of Trump missteps, MSNBC’s Morning Joe panel could barely contain their amusement, leading political commentator Charlie Sykes to use colorful language to sum up his feelings.

“Just beyond weird, beyond rude, beyond anything anyone would see in a normal, polite, let me say decent, society, and he’s a guy a lot of people want to be the next president of the United States again, and so on mark for him too,” Sykes said. “Look, that’s what happens when a narcissistic sociopath gives a homily at a funeral. It won’t go well.

As news of the apparent slight began to make its way on Twitter, others lambasted Trump for claiming he didn’t know who Silk was.

How did Trump only know Diamond and not know Silk? Was there a period when Diamond went solo? Weren’t these 2 always sitting next to each other finishing each other’s sentences? Does Trump know the diamond was actually a woman and not a necklace Melania left on the dresser?

— Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) January 22, 2023

Silk, of the misinformation propagandist duo, Diamond and Silk, who worship at Trump’s altar, defending, praising and echoing him invite him to speak at the Diamonds memorial and Trump says in his speech, that he doesn’t even know Silk. If it’s not about Trump, he doesn’t exist.

— Tim Russ (@timruss2) January 23, 2023

Silk: Trump treated us like his children.

5 minutes later

Trump: I didn’t know Silk at all.

It follows.

— Jack E. Smith (@7Veritas4) January 23, 2023

Silk said Trump was her close friend and how much she loved him. Trump began his remarks by saying he didn’t know Silk. I had only just met her, but she seemed nice. pic.twitter.com/EnzLPSZubJ

“I can see Ireland from here. Gerry (@gtp_58) January 22, 2023

Anyway, despite not knowing who Silk was, Trump was the first to break the news of Hardaway’s passing on Truth Social.

“Truly bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, from Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at home in the state she loved so much, North Carolina,” he said. wrote in a post on January 9. “Silk was with her the whole way and through her passing. There was no better TEAM anywhere, or at any time! Diamonds’ death was totally unexpected, probably her big and precious HEART just gave in. Rest in peace our beautiful diamond, you will be sorely missed!

Hardaway and Richardson once appeared regularly as talking heads on Fox News and even eventually received their own Fox Nation streaming show in November 2018. However, the pair were later fired from Fox News in April 2020 for questioning the legitimacy of COVID-19 data.

