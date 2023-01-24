Trkiye appears to be closing the door on support for Sweden’s NATO bid after protest at embassy





Trkish chairman Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Sweden should not expect Trkiye to back its NATO membership, following a protest near Trkishembassy in Stockholm that included the burning of a copy of the Quran.

Sweden asked to join NATO after Russia invaded Ukraine, but needs Ankara's support to join the alliance In return for his support, Trikiye pressured Sweden to take a tougher stance against suspected Kurdish dissidents

In return for his support, Trikiye pressured Sweden to take a tougher stance against suspected Kurdish dissidents The Koran was burned by the leader of a far-right Danish political party in Sweden Demonstrations in Stockholm on Saturday against Trkiye and Sweden’s bid to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization have heightened tensions with Trkiye, whose support Sweden needs to enter the military alliance. “Those who allow such blasphemy in front of our embassy can no longer count on our support for their NATO membership,” Erdogan said in a speech after a cabinet meeting. “If you love members of terrorist organizations and enemies of Islam so much and protect them, we advise you to seek their support for the security of your country,” he said. Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom declined to comment immediately on Erdogan’s remarks, telling Reuters in a written statement that he wanted to understand exactly what was said. “But Sweden will respect the agreement that exists between Sweden, Finland and Trkiyer regarding our joining NATO,” he added. NATO membership in the balance Sweden and Finland applied last year to join NATO after Russia invaded Ukraine, but all 30 member states must approve their application. Ankara has previously said Sweden in particular must first take a clearer stance against what it sees as terrorists, mainly Kurdish militants and a group it accuses of attempting a coup in 2016. in Trkiye. US State Department spokesman Ned Price said Finland and Sweden were ready to join the alliance, but declined to say whether Washington thought Mr Erdogan’s comments meant a permanent shutdown. the door. “At the end of the day, it’s a decision and a consensus that Finland and Sweden will have to reach with Trkiye,” Price said. Mr Price told reporters that burning sacred books for many was a deeply disrespectful act, adding that the United States was aware that those who might be behind what happened in Sweden might be intentionally trying to weaken the unity across the Atlantic and among Washington’s European allies. “We have a saying in this country: something can be legal but horrible. I think in this case what we’ve seen in the context of Sweden falls into that category,” Price said. The cremation of the Koran was carried out by Rasmus Paludan, the leader of the Danish far-right political party Hard Line. Mr Paludan, who also has Swedish nationality, has staged a number of protests in the past where he burned the Koran. Several Arab countries including Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Kuwait denounced the event. Trkiyehad had already summoned the Swedish ambassador and canceled a planned visit by the Swedish defense minister to Ankara. Reuters

