Where is Xi Jinping? – New Statesman

Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images During his decade in power so far, Xi Jinping has established a ritual of performing an annual inspection tour ahead of the Lunar New Year to show off his credentials as a man of the people. State media loves to cover Chinese leaders’ visits to humble family homes to share homemade dumplings and marvel at the improvement in living conditions under Chinese Communist Party (CCP) rule. In 2014, Xi was praised for braving the cold of Inner Mongolia to learn more about the lives of forestry workers, while three years later he called the home of a poor villager in Hebei province to help him pay his family budget. You had the idea. The new year is upon us again. Yet in 2023 there have been no fearless mountain climbs and not a single dumpling has been consumed (at least on camera). Instead, Xi conducted his 2023 inspection tour via video link. Maybe he’s just adapted to working remotely like the rest of us and prefers the efficiency of a quick video call, but the move online is more likely due to the extraordinary spread Covid-19 infections across China following the abrupt reversal of its zero-Covid policy last month (which I have written about here and here). Xi insisted in his video calls that China made the right choice in introducing strict controls for much of the first three years of the pandemic, and glossed over the sudden about-face as mere news. phase of the country’s response to Covid-19. Difficult challenges remain, he briefly acknowledged during his virtual visit on January 18, but the light of hope is right in front of us. Perseverance means victory. (Until November 2022, he had used this same wording to emphasize the importance of sticking to the zero-Covid policy.) The true scale of the outbreak in China is difficult to gauge because the government has given up much of its testing infrastructure, and official statistics are not credible. According to a Peking University study, however, around 900 million people had been infected with the virus as of January 11 (or 64% of the population). The figures are much worse for some areas, with 91% of people in Gansu province in the north believed to have been infected and 84% of people in Yunnan in the south. British health data company Airfinity estimates that up to 36,000 people will die every day this week as Lunar New Year trips help spread the virus across the country, especially in rural areas where the public health system is ill-equipped to deal with surges. It is therefore perhaps unsurprising that Xi chose to stay in Beijing this year rather than face the consequences of his policy for himself. This article first appeared in the Bulletin of the World Review. He goes out every Monday; subscribe here. Select and enter your email address morning call



