Donald Trump didn’t know who I was, Joey Merlino says of photo





Joseph Skinny Joey Merlino, the former head of the Philadelphia mob, calls Donald Trump the greatest president we’ve ever had.

But Merlino said Trump didn’t know or recognize him when they posed for a photo at Trump International Golf Course West Palm Beach earlier this month.

The guy had no idea who I was, Merlino said in a brief phone interview with The Inquirer on Monday. I am a golfer. There were 100 people queuing to take pictures. He takes pictures with everyone. He’s the nicest guy in the world.

Merlino was less forthcoming about the identity of a third man in the photo. A source who provided the photo to The Inquirer and asked not to be identified in order to discuss it said the third man was a friend of Merlinos.

I don’t even know who he was, Merlino said when asked if the man was a friend. I no longer answer questions.

A spokesperson for Trump’s presidential campaign declined to say whether Trump knew who Merlino was when they took the photo.

President Trump takes countless photos with people. That doesn’t mean he knows everyone he comes into contact with, Trump’s spokesperson said after asking to review the photo.

Trump controlled a collection of casinos in Atlantic City in the 1990s at a time when Merlino was well known and on the rise in an organized crime operation with interests in Philadelphia and Atlantic City.

Much ado about nothing, says Merlino’s lawyer

Merlino said he spoke out to clarify the photo, which The Inquirer obtained and published on Monday.

Merlinos’ lawyer, James Leonard, called the encounter nothing more than a chance photo shoot that lasted less than 30 seconds.

There’s absolutely nothing more to it, Leonard said. It’s much ado about nothing.

The photograph was widely shared on social media on Monday, drawing attention to Trump’s lack of protective political infrastructure, the kind of endowment safeguards that could prevent a presidential candidate from appearing in a photo with a gangster sentenced.

READ MORE: Donald Trump posed for a photo with former Philly mob boss Joey Merlino

Trump declared his third presidential run in mid-November. A week later, he’s having dinner at Mar-a-Lago, his private club and Palm Beach residence with Nick Fuentes, a white nationalist who had shown up with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, who was then under fire for a series of anti-Semitic remarks.

Democrats and Republicans condemned the meeting, with former Trump vice president Mike Pence calling on Trump to apologize. Trump complained about not knowing who Fuentes was or his fiercely bigoted ideology when they met.

The Trump campaign has pledged to adopt new protocols for vetting and approving the people he meets.

Merlino’s photo raises questions about these protocols. A Trump spokesperson did not respond when asked about it.

Merlino, convicted in a federal racketeering case in 2001, spent a decade in prison. He had remodeled himself, moving to Boca Raton in South Florida, working as a master at an Italian restaurant that bears his name.

Merlinos’ public support for Trump

A new federal indictment in 2016 as Trump was running for president led Merlino to plead guilty in 2018 to a gambling-related charge. He was sentenced to two years in prison and released in July 2020 , as Trump seeks a second term.

After being sentenced, Merlino publicly declared his support for Trump, echoing criticism the then-president had made about federal prosecutors subverting witnesses for cooperating in criminal cases.

President Trump is right, they need to ban flippers, Merlino said outside a New York courthouse in 2018.

It was a reference to a Fox News interview in August 2018, when Trump responded to his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, pleading guilty to a campaign finance crime. Cohen, who admitted to paying women to keep quiet about affairs they had with Trump, implicated his former client in the scheme.

It’s called flipping, and it should almost be illegal, Trump said in that interview.

This shared aversion to witness flipping resurfaced right after Trump lost the 2020 election, when a website known for trafficking disinformation falsely claimed that Merlino had received $3 million to help Joe Biden win. Philadelphia with thousands of fake ballots.

This claim was amplified in a tweet and then by Jordan Sekulow, an attorney who had served on Trump’s legal team for his first impeachment.

The claim was quickly denied by multiple outlets, including Fox News.

At the time, Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s attorney, described the claim on Fox News as outlandish.

John Meringolo, another attorney for Merlino, then told Fox News that Merlino was a Trumper and that the claim was pure fiction. Meringolo added that Merlino is against witness cooperation and against making unsubstantiated deals with snitches, which the president opposes.

