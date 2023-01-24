Not familiar with documentary but with: USA on BBC series on PM Modi





US State Department spokesman Ned Price was responding to a media question about the documentary which has generated huge controversy since its release.

New Delhi ,

Ned Price said several elements strengthen the US global strategic partnership with India (File)

By India Today Web Desk: US State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday he was unfamiliar with the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but was very familiar with the shared values ​​that make the United States and India two prosperous and vibrant democracies. Price was responding to a media question about the documentary which has generated huge controversy since its release. I don’t know the documentary you are talking about. I am very familiar with the shared values ​​that make the United States and India two thriving and vibrant democracies. When we have concerns about actions that are being taken in India, we have voiced those that we have had the opportunity to take,” he said. Read also | ‘Propaganda journalism’: UK petition calls for independent inquiry into BBC PM series Speaking at a press briefing, Price said many elements strengthen the US global strategic partnership with India, including political, economic and exceptionally deep people-to-people ties, the news agency reported. ANI. Calling India’s democracy dynamic, he said: “We look to all that unites us. We seek to strengthen all these elements that unite us. I’m not aware of this documentary you’re referring to, but I will basically say that there are a number of elements that underpin the global strategic partnership that we have with our Indian partners. There are close political ties, economic ties, and exceptionally deep people-to-people ties between the United States and India. But one of those additional elements is the values ​​that we share, the values ​​that are common to American democracy and to Indian democracy,” he added. Read also | Do you ban movies about Godse? Owaisis as Center blocks BBC documentary on PM Britain’s national broadcaster BBC aired a two-part series about Prime Minister Modi’s tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat when riots broke out in the state in 2002. The documentary has since been removed from viewing in India and removed from multiple platforms, including YouTube and Twitter. The Foreign Office has claimed that the series is biased and biased. We believe this is a propaganda article. It has no objectivity. This is biased. Note that this was not screened in India. We don’t want to respond further on this so that it doesn’t get a lot of dignity,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said. (With the contribution of the ANI) Read also | ‘Could disturb the peace’: JNU cancels screening of BBC documentary on PM Modi Posted on: January 24, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/not-familiar-with-documentary-but-with-us-on-bbc-series-on-pm-modi-2325567-2023-01-24 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]rketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos