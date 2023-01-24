New book details how Donald Trump worried Chief of Staff John Kelly with his immoral and abnormal actions





According to New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt, author of the 2020 book Donald Trump v. Former US White House chief of staff John Kelly often had to focus his attention on less important matters during his working hours, such as the handling of former President Donald Trump. personal conflicts.

The new paperback edition of the book which was released on January 17 also includes a 12,000 word biography of Kelly. The work chronicles Kelly’s tumultuous time while working for the twice impeached former president.

READ MORE:Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump reportedly ran for White House because Ivanka wanted to be first lady

Kelly learned after taking over as Trump’s chief of staff in July 2017 that Ivanka wanted to take over the title of first lady from Melania. https://t.co/KSLKCCdg0U

Michael S. Schmidt (@nytmike) January 17, 2023

Schmidt Details John Kelly’s Seemingly Offhand White House Duties

At the White House, as Schmidt said in a new interview, Kelly frequently busied herself with frivolous duties, such as being instructed to tell former aide Omarosa to stop hosting pool parties at the House. White.

“Here’s John Kelly, right, worried that we might be on the brink of war with North Korea, trying to alleviate these issues that aren’t as bad but were at the center of Trump’s White House where things were slipping,” Schmidt said. said.

In a new afterword for Donald Trump Against the United States, Schmidt also noted that Kelly was concerned when former President Trump wanted to drop a nuclear bomb on North Korea and blame it on someone else by 2017.

Before John Kelly became chief of staff, he thought the chaos in the White House was due to the people around Trump. He quickly realized he was wrong. @nytmike joins me today. https://t.co/tonSw9aZzy

Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) January 19, 2023

Kelly also reportedly mediated conflicts between Melania and Ivanka Trump

Additionally, Kelly reportedly mediated disputes between Melania and Ivanka Trump as they vied for influence.

The former Presidential Advisor/First Daughter, 41, and First Lady, 52, often fought, Schmidt told MSNBC, because Ivanka wanted to be First Lady in a ceremonial sense.

Trump discussed using a nuclear weapon against North Korea and blaming another country, according to @nytmikes book on the Trump presidency https://t.co/Nw3moelAFz

Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) January 15, 2023

John Kelly is probably as serious a national security figure as you can get, a four-star Marine general, Schmidt said, adding: He comes into the White House, he thinks he has to put some structure in place and better staffing for Trump and all of a sudden he’s dealing with much more frivolous issues like the first lady fighting with Ivanka Trump, and Ivanka Trump trying to maneuver, Kelly was told, to become the first lady in this ceremonial fashion.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.shefinds.com/collections/new-book-donald-trump-chief-of-staff-john-kelly-immoral-abnormal-actions/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos