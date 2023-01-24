Richard Sharp’s appointment as BBC chairman to be reviewed after Boris Johnson loan claims





Let me tell you Richard Sharp is a good and wise man, but he knows absolutely nothing about my personal finances, I can tell you that’s 100 per cent sure, he told Sky News. This is just another example of the BBC disappearing on its own foundations. Rishi Sunak insisted the BBC chairman followed a rigorous nomination process when awarding the post. Speaking during a visit to a hospital in Northamptonshire, the Prime Minister said: This appointment was obviously made by one of my predecessors before I became Prime Minister. The nomination process itself to appoint the President of the BBC is a rigorous process, it is independent, it has two stages, it is transparent and published online. Mr. Sharp’s appointment went through this comprehensive process. The BBC Board Nominations Committee is made up of senior figures responsible for vetting board appointments, including taking into account any conflicts of interest. The committee currently consists of Elan Closs Stephens, Tim Davie, Shirley Garrood, Sir Nicholas Serota and Mr Sharp himself. The result was surprising A former director of BBC Television News said he was skeptical whether Mr Sharp was the best candidate to be made president. Roger Mosey told Times Radio: If you look at all the people all over the UK in a nomination process, was Richard Sharp the one who was part of the editorial, journalistic and media industry? I just raise an eyebrow. He may have been, but I think the result was surprising, maybe, if you’re looking for someone who has knowledge of BBC management. Ms Powell added that Mr Johnson was facing a very serious allegation which needed to be investigated. She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: I have written to him because there are very serious allegations here and real deep concerns about the recruitment process for this very important role as chairman of the BBC Trust (who is) there to defend the impartiality and independence of the BBC, which we regularly hear from this government and which they say is not respected. Yet we find that the guy who was appointed to this position was at the same time helping to advise the then prime minister on a murky and dirty deal with his messy finances.

