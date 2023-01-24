PM Modi came, he smiled, CM Eknath Shinde conquered





With the two Shiv Senas’ competitive celebration of Balasaheb Thackeray’s birthday on Monday, again highlighting the unresolved issue of Eknath Shinde‘s, any small encouraging sign from the BJP ally goes far in political circles in Maharashtra.

So, for a few days now, what remains a topic of discussion is the warmth shown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards the Chief Minister of Maharashtra during his recent visit to Mumbai, the first since the BJP maneuvered the split in the Sena to form a government with the Shinde Faction six months ago. Referring to Modi’s generous praise of Shinde and the frequent exchange of smiles and chatter as he sat on the dais during an event, a senior BJP official said, “The Prime Minister used to both words and body language to make it clear that Shinde is prize money for the BJP, and counts for the party. Modi’s particular efforts to recognize Shinde were evident from the airport when he landed, where he stopped beside the CM to pat him on the shoulder. Later, after Shinde spoke at the event they addressed, the Prime Minister congratulated him on his speech and mentioned the CM’s observation on how India was gaining global recognition . The two were in constant conversation on stage, as well as when traveling together on the newly launched subway line. Deepak Kesarkar, a Shinde Sena leader and minister, pointed this out: “The Prime Minister has not praised the Shinde-Fadnavis government in public once but twice!” The immediate focus of the all is well message was obviously the upcoming BMC polls. The opposition has demanded a rift in the alliance, in particular attacking Shinde’s secondary position to CM and BJP deputy leader Devendra Fadnavis in the government. Apart from overtures to Shinde, the prime minister came with mega infrastructure projects worth Rs 38,900 crore, which were inaugurated by him. Among those who told Shinde to beware of the BJP is Uddhav Sena MP Sanjay Raut. “The Shinde faction will soon know the true colors of the BJP. They never allow allies to grow, they use them and throw them away, Raut said. The Prime Minister’s visit should silence all such critics, said Maharashtra BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule. “The BJP always holds its alliance partners in high regard. We stand by our commitment and look out for the interests of our partners, he said, adding that in 2019 it was the Shiv Sena (then unified and led by Uddhav) who betrayed the BJP and linked up with the Congress and the NCP to form the government. Sources said there was no question of the BJP rocking the alliance with the Shinde Sena, and that Shinde would remain CM until the end of that government’s term in 2024. Among the advantages listed by BJP leaders are Shinde’s good faith as a Maratha leader, his grip on his rural base (in Satara, western Maharashtra) despite the fact that most of his political activities are taking place in Thane district and its popularity among the masses. Sources said Shinde told the BJP he would spare no effort to restore its trust and set a target for the alliance of 45 out of 48 state seats in Lok Sabha and more than 200 out of 288 seats of the Assembly.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/political-pulse/pm-modi-came-he-smiled-cm-eknath-shinde-conquered-8400627/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos