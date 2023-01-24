Federal government forms separate JIT to investigate attack on Imran Khan





PTI Chairman Imran Khan is taken to hospital from the container after the attack. Twitter/FilePakistan Railways IG Rao Sardar Ali Khan will lead the five-member JIT. The federal government forms a separate JIT to investigate the attack on Khan.

After Punjab, the federal government on Monday formed a separate Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to investigate the assassination attempt on the life of Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, during the march Haqeeqi Azadi parties in Wazirabad in November last year. .

At least seven people, including the former prime minister and other PTI leaders, were shot and wounded and a party employee was killed when a suspect fired a volley of bullets from an automatic pistol at them in the Allah Wala Chowk neighborhood of the city.

A five-member JIT, led by Inspector General of Pakistan Railways (IG) Rao Sardar Ali Khan, will investigate the attack on the PTI chief.

Other members of the new JIT include officials from the country’s top spy agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Military Intelligence (MI).

Punjab JIT reconstituted, again

Following the allegation made by the members of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) investigating the assassination attempt on the life of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in Wazirabad on its leader and the police officer of the Capital (CCPO) Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, the survey body had been reconstituted once again a day earlier.

The development came after differences emerged between Dogar and the other four JIT members. The four members of the investigative body were replaced after raising objections to Dogar’s “politically inclined” conduct.

New JIT members include Dera Ghazi Khan District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Akmal, Superintendent of Police (SP) Anjum Kamal and CIA Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Jhang Nasir Nawaz.

According to the notification, the decision to appoint the fourth member of any department rests with the JIT.

Former members accused Dogar of conducting the investigation for political reasons, the sources said.

“Dogar was probing according to the will of Imran Khan”

Lawyer Mian Dawood, the lawyer for the suspect involved in the shooting attack on Imran Khan, argued that Ghulam Mahmood Dogar was investigating the case in accordance with the wishes of the PTI leader.

In a statement, Naveed Mehers’ attorney said Dogar’s retention as head of the JIT was based on “maliciousness”. He added that it was also necessary to remove Dogar from the JIT.

The nation already holds Ghulam Mehmood Dogar responsible for botching the investigation into the case, he added.

The lawyer asked why the former members of the investigative body presented the suspects in court when a new JIT was formed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/466783-federal-govt-forms-separate-jit-to-probe-attack-on-imran-khan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos