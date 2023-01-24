Erdogan tells Sweden not to expect support for NATO bid

ANKARA Sweden should not expect Turkey to support its bid for NATO membership, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday, days after a copy of the Koran was burned in a demonstration in Stockholm.

Sweden applied to join NATO after Russia invaded Ukraine, but needs Turkey, already a member, to approve.

Kurdish protesters in Sweden hung an effigy of Erdogan this month, followed by the burning of the Koran.

“Sweden shouldn’t expect NATO support from us,” Erdogan said in response.

“It is clear that those who have caused such disgrace in front of our country’s embassy can no longer expect any benevolence from us regarding their candidacy.”

Saturday’s protest, but not the burning of the book itself, had prior approval from Swedish authorities.

Erdogan condemned the latest demonstration, led by a far-right politician from a Danish party, as blasphemy not to be defended by freedom of expression.

Swedish governments also criticized the protest.

“Sweden has a great deal of freedom of expression, but that does not imply that the Swedish government, or myself, supports the opinions expressed,” Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said on Saturday.

Responding to Erdogan’s remarks on Monday, Billstrom said he wanted to understand exactly what the Turkish leader said before commenting.

“Sweden will respect the agreement that exists between Sweden, Finland and Turkey regarding our membership in NATO,” he added.

Sweden, along with Finland, applied to join NATO after Russia invaded Ukraine, but recent protests have heightened tensions.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says freedom of expression is a ‘precious commodity’ in NATO countries and such acts, while inappropriate, are not ‘automatically illegal’ .

Turkey, a predominantly Muslim country, denounced the Swedish government’s decision to allow the protest as “completely unacceptable”.

“Nobody has the right to humiliate the saints,” Erdogan said in his televised remarks on Monday.

“When we say something, we say it honestly, and when someone dishonours us, we put them in their place.”

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Turkey had canceled a visit by his Swedish counterpart Pal Jonson after he “found that no action had been taken on the… disgusting protests”.

A flurry of earlier visits by senior Swedish ministers to Turkey’s capital Ankara raised hopes that the trip could assuage objections to Sweden’s membership.

As Turkey is already a member of NATO, it can prevent another country from joining and has already made several requests to Sweden. This includes the extradition of certain Kurds he claims are terrorists.

Earlier this month, Sweden’s prime minister said Kurdish protesters in Stockholm who had hung an effigy of the Turkish president on a lamp post were trying to sabotage Sweden’s NATO bid.

A Swedish minister called the stunt “deplorable”, but Turkey said condemnation was not enough. BBC